Mitchell County organizations team up to donate masks
Mitchell County organizations team up to donate masks

CUSB Bank, CIA Insurance, CUSB Wealth Management Solutions, and the Thomson Charitable Foundation have partnered to provide masks and shields for the Howard-Winneshiek, Notre Dame, Riceville, Osage, Charles City, Immaculate Conception, and LeRoy-Ostrander school districts as they return to learn this fall.

Mask donation

CIA Insurance Agent Ashley Hanson and CUSB Loan Officer John Thomson deliver face shields and masks for students and staff at Osage Community Schools. Receiving the masks are teacher and coach Brent Jennings, and Office Personnel Julie Schwab.

“As a community-minded bank we have reinvested in the financial well-being of our communities and now we are re-investing in the personal well-being of our youth and educators," said J. Scott Thomson, CEO and president of CUSB Bank and CIA Insurance. "We’re proud to donate 6,700 masks and shields to area school districts as they return to school.”

Washable and adjustable adult and children masks, personalized by school district in school colors, have been donated to each school for distribution. Youth face shields have also been purchased and given to schools for distribution. Donations of masks have also been made to area day care centers for their employees to use.

