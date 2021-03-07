Mitchell County libraries forge ahead during pandemic

County library directors and staffs have improvised and worked diligently to provide safety and services for their patrons during the ongoing pandemic.
Here is a look at some of the Mitchell County libraries that have worked to continue services:
Riceville Public Library
“We set books out for people, and people emailed documents which we copied or faxed even when our doors were closed,” said Betsy Morse, director of the Riceville’s Public Library. “We were only closed from April 7 to April 30, but people had curb-side pickups. Anything that needed to be done we found a way to do it. We reopened on May 1.”
To provide safety, a portion of the library’s summer children reading program was held outside in a nearby park.
One of Morse’s major challenges was getting supplies to sanitize the building and reading material.
“We clean every book when it’s returned, and it’s tough getting wipes and sanitizers. We had a good supply of paper products on hand when this started, and we had almost run out when the State Library sent us a Care Package of gloves, masks, and sanitizers, which tided us over,” said Morse, who stated that a patron had also donated money to help cover these costs.
“Our digital use has went up some, but onsite circulation has went down 15 percent, even though we have been open,” said Morse.
Nissen Public Library (St. Ansgar)
“Behind the scenes during our shutdown we took online classes, sorted out old books that weren’t being checked out and took them off the computer, and cleaned surfaces,” said Marsha Kuntz, director of the Nissen Public Library in St Ansgar. “When we were closed we got a memorial of money, and we replaced the upstairs carpet.”
While book circulation numbers has gone down during the pandemic, the library’s online numbers have risen. “E-books, audio books, magazines, and videos are all up. We have Ebsco Host Home Improvements online which provides household repairs and remodeling ideas. Last month we had a usage of 460 on the site, and this number remains quite steady. This week we collaborated with Prairie Ridge of Mason City in providing a Zoom educational class on Safe Medication Practices for Better Health,” said Kuntz.
The library’s online patrons can find sites for job hunting, improvement of physical and mental health, information on Covid-19, and the local paper is digitally formatted. Children’s Librarian Leilani Baker also provides story time online.
Kuntz emphasizes the library is open by appointment and individuals or families can come in and browse. The staff will also take requests by phone for books, videos, and audio books. Patrons can have these items delivered to their car, pick them up in the library’s entrance or next door at City Hall.
Stacyville Public Library
Barb Klapperich, director of the Stacyville Public Library, stated the town’s library is ranked No. 2 in Iowa in circulation for cities with a population of 500 or less. With a slowdown in foot traffic she wants patrons to know the library is accessible through appointments.
“We are marketers for literacy,” said Klapperich, who stated her staff has worked hard during the pandemic to promote interest and provide services for area children and adults. “We have been open the whole time for curbside services, and have a chair in our entryway where people can pick up books and material. We have computers open, but not a lot of people come in to use them. We started with appointments on May 15. Only two family units can be in the library at one time. We are also back to loaning out our chairs and tables for events,” said Klapperich.
The staff used YouTube for last year’s Summer Literacy Program, which focused on reading fairytales. To promote the project, Klapperich dressed in the various character customs and photos were taken of her at different community sites. Children were challenged to identify her character and where the photo was taken. “Actually a lot of adults joined in too, because they thought it was fun,” said Klapperich. “We also did a contest called Flat Barb and Flat Beth and hung photos in various businesses windows and kids would tell us where they saw our photos. I actually got to know kids and their families better through these contests.”
Previously children programing had drawn about 80 kids onsite, but now substituting pickup grab and go packets the staff has to make up a greater number of the packets each week. The library has begun an adult book club hoping to develop a group of 20 readers.
“Our in-person library has 16,000 items, but we have 60,000 E-books, 27,000 audio books, and 75 magazines online. All you have to do to use them, is have a library card,” said Klapperich.
She stated the pandemic hasn’t been all bad, because when it’s over the sneeze guard at the checkout desk will stay in place, and the three-day isolation and cleaning of books could become a permanent policy.
“I think books stay much cleaner now,” said assistant Librarian Beth Lavan.
Osage Public Library
Staff members at the Osage Public Library have brightened the facility, and implement new services since their initial shutdown. During the shutdown, painting and other renovations were done while there was no foot traffic.
The staff has processed patron’s requests for books, videos and magazines through the side window. After reopening individuals and family units could call for half hour appointments to browse, or use computers.
“I have been doing a lot of printing, faxing and copying for people who have emailed me their documents.” said Heimer.
“We also handed out grab and go kits to children through our window and currently our Youth Services Librarian Tracy Scharper has been going to the Osage Day Care and Growing Tree Pre-School for story time. We also take a crate of books each month to all three assisted living centers in town.”
Recently the library launched their new website, and added an online data base called Help Now, which provides many opportunities including live tutoring for students, online writing assistance, and live help for languages learners.
Also available on the website is access to the Mitchell County Press issue as far back as 1870, and access to state and federal tax forms.
“This pandemic broke my heart,” adds Heimer. “We worked so hard over the years to get people to come and see the library as a community hub, but after this is over, we will have to start all over again.”