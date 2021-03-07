Mitchell County libraries forge ahead during pandemic

Stacyville Public Library

Barb Klapperich, director of the Stacyville Public Library, stated the town’s library is ranked No. 2 in Iowa in circulation for cities with a population of 500 or less. With a slowdown in foot traffic she wants patrons to know the library is accessible through appointments.

“We are marketers for literacy,” said Klapperich, who stated her staff has worked hard during the pandemic to promote interest and provide services for area children and adults. “We have been open the whole time for curbside services, and have a chair in our entryway where people can pick up books and material. We have computers open, but not a lot of people come in to use them. We started with appointments on May 15. Only two family units can be in the library at one time. We are also back to loaning out our chairs and tables for events,” said Klapperich.