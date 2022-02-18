Mitchell County jail struggles against mental health problems

In one cell at the Mitchell County Jail, there is a monitored restraint chair to keep prisoners who want to hurt themselves safe. It can be a four-deputy operation. Like many Iowa counties, there is no nurse on staff.

“It’s not easy at night when you have two or three officers out,” Osage Police Chief Brian Wright said. “We just don’t have the resources.”

Local control

In 2022, Iowa will mark the seventh anniversary of two of the state’s four mental health facilities closing.

Two leaders of Mitchell County law enforcement, Wright and Sheriff Greg Beaver, believe this has had a direct impact on their departments. They consider these institutions the last line of defense in assisting those in need of mental health treatment, and that the result of their closures is a decrease in patient care and an increased burden on local law enforcement.

“We feel it every day,” Wright said.

After shutting down facilities in Clarinda and Mount Pleasant, the Branstad Administration maintained in 2016 that the overall number of beds in Iowa did not decrease, but boots on the ground say they have witnessed a difference.

“Before he left office, Gov. Branstad said to treat patients locally, how that would be best for these folks,” Beaver said. “That’s fine, but we don’t have the resources to do it… I’ve got people here today who probably should be in a hospital.”

According to Beaver, emergency mental healthcare teams that are available in larger cities are not accessible to small town Iowa.

“So it’s law enforcement that goes (on mental health calls),” he said. “When you read about deaths in county jails across the state of Iowa, it’s because of mental health.”

A 2016 Disability Rights Iowa study appears to back up Beaver’s claims. The report found that 87 percent of staff at county jails across Iowa indicated they were in need of more mental health resources.

In addition, those held in Mitchell County often move on to a state correctional facility. The Iowa Department of Corrections found that in 2016 around 57 percent of all inmates were subject to either serious or chronic mental illness, and Beaver believes state numbers mirror the local problem.

Former Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk suggests the local figure is even higher, as many housed in the jail in Osage simply return home without what he considers appropriate psychiatric care.

“You’re dealing with mental health more than you’re dealing with anything,” Walk told Beaver at a 2021 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting. “It’s not crime, it’s mental health. All the inmates you have in there, 90 percent have mental health issues.”

NAMI

Another voice rallying behind these claims is Peggy Huppert, the executive director of Iowa’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“NAMI works a lot with law enforcement, because they get it. They have to deal with this on an ongoing basis,” Huppert said of the burden on local sheriff and police departments. “The problem was, when mental health facilities were closed, there were inadequate community-based services to take their place.”

“It definitely was a resource. If a private hospital wouldn’t take patients, the state would. So, when they closed, that had a big impact. We are by far the lowest in the nation for state public beds” said Huppert. According to NAMI, including the District of Columbia, Iowa ranks 51st in the ratio of state psychiatric beds to residents, down from 40th in 2014.

Wright and Beaver see this statistic as proof of what they claim to witness every day, that there is a direct correlation between the closures of state mental health facilities and the increased workload on local law enforcement.

The perfect storm

Huppert emphasizes mental illness is often directly related to substance abuse.

"It’s a self-medicating behavior," Huppert said. "Meth, as bad as it is, actually helps silence the voices for people suffering from hallucinations.” This further taxes the sheriff department's resources, according to Beaver.

“You’ve got a lot of people working each (drug) case, but we don’t have the manpower,” Wright added of the relocation of resources. He contends this is another side effect of placing too much of the psychiatric burden on the local police force.

As well, Beaver believes the comorbidity of mental health and substance abuse has increased the level of violent crime in Mitchell County.

Beaver’s ideal solution is for Iowa to reopen the facilities it closed a few years ago, or something else equivalent in scope. As well, he would extend month-long care to long term: “If we have someone we’ve been sitting with for 18 hours, the state says, ‘here, sign this paper that you won’t hurt yourself’ and sends them out the door.”

