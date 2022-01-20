Mitchell County hitting peak of active COVID-19 cases

In Mitchell County and across the country, self COVID-19 tests are adding a new wrinkle in the battle against the pandemic.

“The clinics continue to get shipments in,” said Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen. “It’s for rural clinics, and they get free at-home COVID tests”

Ketelsen indicated healthcare providers are announcing when these free rapid antigen tests are in-stock, but they are hot commodities and it does not take long to exhaust a supply before the next shipment can arrive. Citizens are expected to take only what their families need.

As well, the U.S. government is providing four free at-home rapid antigen tests per household. They can be ordered at https://special.usps.com/testkits and https://www.covidtests.gov/. Residents can also go to the Mitchell County Public Health Facebook page for more information. Ketelsen encourages families to order the tests to have on hand.

“It is important with all these at-home tests for people to make sure they’re reporting them,” Ketelsen said. “Not only reporting to us, but to their places of employment, the schools, the daycares, making them aware of positive tests so they can follow their protocols before returning to work or school.”

Currently, within Mitchell County the past few weeks, Public Health has seen a record number of active cases, in part due to the Omicron variant. Ketelsen believes the county will hit its peak around the beginning of February.

“Hopefully by then we’ll start going downward,” she said.

Ketelsen also believes the number of active cases is not accurate, and is in fact low because of positives using at-home testing not being reported.

“I think it’s much higher than what we have for reported tests,” she said.

Omicron symptoms are slightly different than previously seen in the COVID-19 virus, as patients often do not lose their sense of smell, and therefore they do not think they are positive for the virus. Also typical with the variant’s onset are symptoms which include a sore throat, chills, body aches, fever, congestion and a cough mimicking the common cold or influenza.

Ketelsen said that she has seen people be proactive with the Omicron variant by testing at the onset of their symptoms. However, while they test negative initially and might return to work, three or four days later they could test positive.

“So it’s important to know testing isn’t always accurate on day one,” Ketelsen said. “It does take time to produce a positive test.”

Ketelsen indicated the State of Iowa has discontinued contact tracing and positive case investigations.

“Iowa Department of Public Health has adjusted their COVID-19 surveillance to follow the influenza model,” she said. “Right now we’re still doing it, but our board may adjust that. We’ve always contacted those positives and gone from there.

“We have asked those individuals who have tested positive to make sure they contact those other individuals that they’re around two days prior to the onset of symptoms up until their test date, and let them know they’ve had a positive test so they can follow the COVID-19 guidance.”

Recently the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a mandate requiring employers with 100 or more employees to have their workers vaccinated, while approving a mandate that required healthcare facilities to ensure all their employees are vaccinated.

Ketelsen indicated Public Health had a policy regarding healthcare facilities in place for some time, but it had not been approved yet as they waited for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.

“The best way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated,” Ketelsen added. That includes receiving a booster shot after the initial inoculation. “If you’re sick, continue to stay home. Retest in four days. If you still have those symptoms, follow the COVID-19 guidance.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

