Mitchell County has plan for coronavirus

As of March 27 there are currently 179 cases of COVID-19 in Iowa. There has been one death in Dubque County. Currently there are no cases in Mitchell County, but there are two confirmed cases in Cerro Gordo County.
If and when COVID-19 comes to Mitchell County the Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MRCHC) and Mitchell County Public Health have plans set in place.
This past week Mitchell County Public Health set up a testing center in the 4-H building at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. MRCHC is staffing the center. If you have symptoms and are worried you may have the virus, the phone number to call is 641-732-6111. The center will be open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
According to the CEO of MCRHC Shelly Russell, the center is taking all the preventative measures necessary. When a patient calls into the center they are asked a series of questions:
Russell believes the virus is a droplet virus rather than an airborne virus, meaning that instead of spreading when a germ floats through the air after a person talks, coughs or sneezes, it is spread when germs that are inside droplets enter the eyes, nose, or mouth of another person.
Healthcare providers are using N95 masks as a preventative measure, but Russell said that hand washing is the best way to prevent the virus.
According to Jessa Ketelsen, an immunization and quality assurance coordinator at Mitchell County Public Health tests are available, but only to those who meet certain criteria.
"But if you're having difficulty breathing then it's important to get in and get taken care of," says Ketelsen
Ketelsen also said that if a positive case were to come in there is a hub set up where all COVID-19 positives would be housed.
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach at 515-508-1134
