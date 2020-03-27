Mitchell County has plan for coronavirus

As of March 27 there are currently 179 cases of COVID-19 in Iowa. There has been one death in Dubque County. Currently there are no cases in Mitchell County, but there are two confirmed cases in Cerro Gordo County.

If and when COVID-19 comes to Mitchell County the Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MRCHC) and Mitchell County Public Health have plans set in place.

This past week Mitchell County Public Health set up a testing center in the 4-H building at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. MRCHC is staffing the center. If you have symptoms and are worried you may have the virus, the phone number to call is 641-732-6111. The center will be open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

According to the CEO of MCRHC Shelly Russell, the center is taking all the preventative measures necessary. When a patient calls into the center they are asked a series of questions:

Russell believes the virus is a droplet virus rather than an airborne virus, meaning that instead of spreading when a germ floats through the air after a person talks, coughs or sneezes, it is spread when germs that are inside droplets enter the eyes, nose, or mouth of another person.