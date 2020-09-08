Mitchell County food shelves still helping, despite restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though coronavirus continues to spread, area food shelves continue to provide food for area families. Both the Mitchell County Food Bank located in Osage, and the North East Iowa Food Pantry which provides food once a month at Prairie Lakes Church west of Osage, continue to serve the public, but with a few major changes.

Mitchell County Food Bank

When the coronavirus shut down other public buildings, the Mitchell County Food Bank, headed by Director Denny Johnson, continued to operate. Johnson had just taken over the directorship from Leo Chisholm just as the virus struck. Though Chisholm had trained Johnson, a new norm arose with the pandemic, and Johnson found he had to implement several changes immediately.

“We no longer allow clients inside the building, they have to remain in their cars, and we have to go out and take their information. Our volunteers have to put all the food together, and take it to their vehicles. To minimize risk, we only place groceries in an open trunk, or pickup box,” said Johnson. “We do not ask our volunteers to place groceries in the interior of vehicles. If the groceries have to be placed inside a vehicle, volunteers set boxes on the sidewalk and client must load the boxes themselves.”