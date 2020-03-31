Mitchell County Food Bank is here for those in need during COVID-19

The Mitchell County Food Bank has always tried to help people in need, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, that number is growing.
According to Dennis Johnson, who recently took the job of director of the Mitchell County Food Bank after Leo Chisholm’s retirement in February, the food bank is doing the best it can during this time of food shortages.
“Right now we buy 95% of our food from Randy’s Food Market here in Osage, and Randy’s is having problems keeping things on the shelves,” says Johnson. “Right now (Steve Perrin) is limiting me with the (amount of) food products we’re able to get. So I’m looking at some other alternatives as far as getting food.”
The food bank does receive some of its supplies from the Northeast Iowa Regional Food Bank in Waterloo. Johnson says they’ve been able to help out some, but the regional food bank doesn’t always have specific supplies that Johnson likes to keep at the Mitchell County Food Bank.
So they’ve had to turn to looking at other options. Johnson says he is looking to see if Dollar General could be of any help.
“They’re in a crunch too with what’s going on with this pandemic so I don’t know if they’ll be able to meet some of our needs or not,” says Johnson. “But we’re hoping we’ll get a little bit of items from them just to help fill in the void if that’s possible.”
With these three sources Johnson hopes the food shortage situation will remain manageable.
How the food bank handles food and other supplies has had to change a lot due to COVID-19. Johnson and the two other volunteers that work at the food bank are the only ones allowed inside the building at this time. They wear protective masks when handling the food.
A sign out front lets their clients know how to proceed. Clients need to stay in their cars and then Johnson will come out to meet them, staying at least six feet away from the car. He asks for their name and how many people are in their family, along with any other important information he may need to help serve them.
After getting the required information Johnson goes back into the building and the food is packaged up. Then they bring it out and place it on the sidewalk. Johnson then informs the client in the car that the volunteers will be going back into the building and they can retrieve their food.
“I don’t know how else we can handle it and still meet the needs of the community and keep everybody safe,” says Johnson. I think how we’re doing it is the best way we can possibly do it.”
The food bank is not taking food donations at this time.
“Because of the handling scenario you just don’t know if somebody might’ve contaminated the packaging – and that doesn’t it mean it can’t happen from one of the grocery stores- but you just don’t know if someone’s bringing it from their own home and they might have the virus themselves,” says Johnson.
Above all else Johnson just wants people to know that the food bank is still here for the community. “We are available and we do have food,” says Johnson. “It’s not a question of if we’re going to take care of our clients at this point. We’re trying to be business as usual.”
The Mitchell County Food Bank is open every Tuesday and Friday morning from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can her reach at 515-508-1134.
