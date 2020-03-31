Mitchell County Food Bank is here for those in need during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

With these three sources Johnson hopes the food shortage situation will remain manageable.

How the food bank handles food and other supplies has had to change a lot due to COVID-19. Johnson and the two other volunteers that work at the food bank are the only ones allowed inside the building at this time. They wear protective masks when handling the food.

A sign out front lets their clients know how to proceed. Clients need to stay in their cars and then Johnson will come out to meet them, staying at least six feet away from the car. He asks for their name and how many people are in their family, along with any other important information he may need to help serve them.

After getting the required information Johnson goes back into the building and the food is packaged up. Then they bring it out and place it on the sidewalk. Johnson then informs the client in the car that the volunteers will be going back into the building and they can retrieve their food.

“I don’t know how else we can handle it and still meet the needs of the community and keep everybody safe,” says Johnson. I think how we’re doing it is the best way we can possibly do it.”

The food bank is not taking food donations at this time.