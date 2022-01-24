 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mitchell County finds $112,000 during Great Iowa Treasure Hunt

In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb. 1, State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald is sharing the newest report of Mitchell County residents who are in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.

Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald

Iowa State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald

"This past year, there was a total of $49 million reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt," said Fitzgerald. "In Mitchell County alone, $112,000 was remitted, meaning you, a neighbor or a favorite local business could be in the database."

According to the press release, under unclaimed property law, when companies and other entities are unable to locate the rightful owner of money and valuables in their possession, they are required to report it to the State by Nov. 1 each year. Assets reported to the State include uncashed payroll checks, abandoned savings accounts, lost stocks and more.

"Each year after reporting season, the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is filled with new assets waiting to be claimed," commented Fitzgerald. "In an effort to alert those in Mitchell County of their funds, my office has created a list of people and businesses with the top amounts of unclaimed property."

People are also reading…

The top treasure hunters in Mitchell County were Altje Larson $26,936.46, Alex Edgington $23,867.98, Helfritzt Rudolph $19,152.38, Duane Ramker $17,000, Rogene Gordon $16,978.10, Otto Jeffrey $14,162.28, Alex Edgington $10,196.60, Mark M Hendrickson $8,665.40, Randy E Nerad $8,665.40, Otto Jeffrey $8,426.76, North Country Equipment Llc $8,358.00, Estate of Robert A Pitzen $8,199.23, Tops $7,562.40, Patricia A Theis $5,496.89, Counsell Estate of Adelaide $5,418.69, Irene Thompson $4,383.95, Patricia A Theis $4,341.51, Duane Ramker $3,541.68, Parcher Eric $3,518.23, Gary Degregorio $3,499.07, Peggy Jacobson $3,319.51, Dean Wetherell $3,098.96, Donald Theis $2,909.43, Wetherell Farms Inc $2,838.34, and Graff Dorothy M $2,743.04.

Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to learn more about unclaimed property and the program.

