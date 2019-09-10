{{featured_button_text}}
St. Ansgar FFA members Morgan Merten, Dakatah Patterson, Madison Soltau and Mark Bless discussed tractor safety with 4th grade students from St. Ansgar and Osage who participated in the Mitchell County Farm Safety Day camp held in Osage on September 20.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

 Mitchell County fourth graders will learn how to identify and deal with hazards on the farm and around their home on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Ken and Linda Kroneman farm.

The day camp will focus on teaching the fourth graders how to take responsibility for their own safety, and share safety tips with their family and friends, said Olivia Logue, 4-H & County Youth Coordinator, from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, coordinator of the event.

Local community members, businesses, and FFA chapters will teach the participants lifetime farm and town safety lessons. Over time, Logue hopes by sharing and applying the lessons learned at the camp, participants will help to reduce the number of children who are affected by accidents.

Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the event can contact the Mitchell County Extension office at 641-732-5574 for further information.

