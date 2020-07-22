Mitchell County Fair to hold virtual 4-H, FFA ribbon auction
Mitchell County Fair to hold virtual 4-H, FFA ribbon auction

Mitchell County Fairgrounds

The Mitchell County Fairgrounds will be largely empty this year due to COVID-19. 

The Mitchell County ISU Extension office has announced that 4-H and FFA members who have participated in the Mitchell County Fair will be able to auction their ribbons virtually.

According to a press release, the auction will run as most online auctions do — but the sale is for ribbons only, not for the ownership of livestock animals.

"The catalog of participants will be available for viewing online at https://foxauctioncompany.com/ July 30," the release said. "Please be aware that less information about exhibitors will be shared due to a need for safety.  Listed in the catalog will be a picture, their name and parent/guardian name, club, and the species of animal that received the ribbon that is for sale."

Mitchell County Fair to be scaled back hybrid

Before participating in the auction, remember to register ahead of time and review the list of participants. When you register, you'll have the option to create a username, which will display to others online as you place bids.

When placing bids, there will be two options.

The first option, beginning Monday, August 3, at 9 a.m., is pre-bidding; you'll be able to place your highest bid amount, or the total you're willing to spend on the ribbon. The system will then bid for you in increments until bidding ends Wednesday afternoon. 

"If an item has a bid of $100 and you entered a maximum bid of $300 – the system will only go up to the next bid increment and bid $110 for you. If someone else enters a bid of $120 on that ribbon, the system will then bid again for you at $130, and so on up to your highest or maximum bid. It doesn’t automatically bid your highest bid right away, it bids in increments," the release explained.

Osage Council OK's grant application to rehabilitate Main Street building

The second option is more like previous ribbon auctions, the release said: it will simply be taking place from wherever you are. The bidding will take place in real time starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5 and will proceed until all ribbons have been sold.

Ribbons will be sold according to lot number in the order displayed in the online auction catalog.

Bid winners will be invoiced: no payment will be due on the auction day and no payment information will need to be entered online.

Not comfortable with online bidding? The Mitchell County ISU Extension office will set up a bidding help station on Wednesday, August 5, at the office location. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., aspiring bidders can stop by for help with the process.

"Recognition of registered bidders will be on the auction website. Buyers will be recognized on the foxauctioncompany.com website as well as in media releases.  Please be sure to call any Ribbon Auction Committee member listed or call the Extension office at 641-732-5574 or Fox Auction Company at 641-420-3243 for further assistance or questions related to this year’s Mitchell County Ribbon Auction," the press release said.

"The Ribbon Auction Committee would like to thank Fox Auction Company for helping us make a ribbon auction possible this year. Serving on this year’s Mitchell County Ribbon Auction Committee are: Galen Barker, Glen Barker, Ben Kruse, Kyle Mehmen, Brian Kruse, Jerry Philipp and  Rick Sletten."

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

