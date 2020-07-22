Mitchell County Fair to hold virtual 4-H, FFA ribbon auction

"If an item has a bid of $100 and you entered a maximum bid of $300 – the system will only go up to the next bid increment and bid $110 for you. If someone else enters a bid of $120 on that ribbon, the system will then bid again for you at $130, and so on up to your highest or maximum bid. It doesn’t automatically bid your highest bid right away, it bids in increments," the release explained.

The second option is more like previous ribbon auctions, the release said: it will simply be taking place from wherever you are. The bidding will take place in real time starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5 and will proceed until all ribbons have been sold.

Ribbons will be sold according to lot number in the order displayed in the online auction catalog.

Bid winners will be invoiced: no payment will be due on the auction day and no payment information will need to be entered online.

Not comfortable with online bidding? The Mitchell County ISU Extension office will set up a bidding help station on Wednesday, August 5, at the office location. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., aspiring bidders can stop by for help with the process.