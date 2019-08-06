OSAGE – Even though the Mitchell County Fair had not officially started, the fairgrounds were abuzz with excitement and energy from county 4-H members.
On Tuesday, July 30, the day before the fair opened, Mitchell County 4-H club members brought their projects to be judged.
Veteran 4-H judges from North Iowa spent time viewing each of the youth’s projects, critiquing, awarding a ribbon and then selecting projects to be considered for entry into the Iowa State Fair.
Lindsay Kruse, a member of the St Ansgar Believers, who received a blue ribbon for her communication poster, said, “One thing I learned from the judge was I need to not focus on one thing, but to try new things.”
Sarah Phelps, of St. Ansgar, brought several of her photos to the fair. After being critiqued, she said, “I learned to play around with the lighting more and to try different mats to bring out different aspects of a photo.” A photo of her cattle was held back to be considered for the state fair.
Zade Schell, who is a member of the Stacyville Shooting Stars, brought a unique short teeter totter, where the wooden seat was mounted on a half tire. “I got the idea from off the Internet,” Schell said, “I found I should have used different handles and screws and I should of spray painted it differently.” A first-year 4-H member, he received a blue ribbon.
Ruby Lohuis, from Riceville, who is a member of the Jenkins Sunshine 4-H Club, brought another interesting project. “It’s a license plate flower,” she said. “I cleaned up some leftover license plates and got a hubcap for the center from my grandpa.” The green license plate, which represented a leaf, came from her great-grandmother’s car. “I learned from the judge I should have taken pictures beforehand,” said Lohuis, who was awarded a blue ribbon.
Practical projects were also brought for critiquing. Mackenzie Offen, from McIntire, spent time with her judge explaining the saddle stand she had made.
Brothers, Nathan and Caleb Brumm, also members of the Stacyville Shooting Star Club, produced metal works for the judges to consider. Nathan, a tenth grader, used a plasma-cutter to design a large metal sign for his grandparents. Caleb, a senior, brought metal sawhorses to be judged. “I found I needed to clean up a little more around the edges,” said Caleb, who, along with his brother, received blues on their projects.
4-Hers could also develop posters that would provide information on various agricultural topics. Adrianna Kruse, of St Ansgar, developed a veterinary science poster, which centered on the topic of mastitis in dairy cattle. Though her blue ribbon poster was filled with information on the subject, Kruse said the judge wanted her to explain the poster more, citing many who read it might have limited knowledge of the topic.
Chad Eastman also developed an informational poster on the different cuts of meat in a beef animal. “Doing the project I learned how in depth you can go with cuts of beef,” said Eastman, whose project was considered for the state fair.
Carson Maracks, of the Mitchell County Outlaws, also received a blue ribbon for the livestock show he had built. “I found I could have put wheels on the bottom of it,” he said. “While doing the project, I learned how to use a circular saw,” said Maracks, who received a blue ribbon.
First year 4-H member Audrey Rogers was excited when she received three blues and a Super Blue on her four photographs. “I took the photos when we were on vacation in South Dakota,” Rogers said. “I learned one of my flower photos was kind of blurred and I need to look through the camera more before taking pictures.”
