OSAGE – Even though the Mitchell County Fair had not officially started, the fairgrounds were abuzz with excitement and energy from county 4-H members.

On Tuesday, July 30, the day before the fair opened, Mitchell County 4-H club members brought their projects to be judged.

Veteran 4-H judges from North Iowa spent time viewing each of the youth’s projects, critiquing, awarding a ribbon and then selecting projects to be considered for entry into the Iowa State Fair.

The 4-H building was busy on the day before the opening of the Mitchell County Fair with lots of projects being judged.

Lindsay Kruse, a member of the St Ansgar Believers, who received a blue ribbon for her communication poster, said, “One thing I learned from the judge was I need to not focus on one thing, but to try new things.”

Lindsay Kruse, of St Ansgar, presents her poster to the judge Terry Atkins, from Nora Springs.

Sarah Phelps, of St. Ansgar, brought several of her photos to the fair. After being critiqued, she said, “I learned to play around with the lighting more and to try different mats to bring out different aspects of a photo.” A photo of her cattle was held back to be considered for the state fair.

Sarah Phelps, of St Ansgar, listens to comments from judge about her photography.

Zade Schell, who is a member of the Stacyville Shooting Stars, brought a unique short teeter totter, where the wooden seat was mounted on a half tire. “I got the idea from off the Internet,” Schell said, “I found I should have used different handles and screws and I should of spray painted it differently.” A first-year 4-H member, he received a blue ribbon.

First year 4-H member Zade Schell discusses his tire teeter totter with the judge.

Ruby Lohuis, from Riceville, who is a member of the Jenkins Sunshine 4-H Club, brought another interesting project. “It’s a license plate flower,” she said. “I cleaned up some leftover license plates and got a hubcap for the center from my grandpa.” The green license plate, which represented a leaf, came from her great-grandmother’s car. “I learned from the judge I should have taken pictures beforehand,” said Lohuis, who was awarded a blue ribbon.

The judge looks over Ruby Lohuis' license plate flower.

Practical projects were also brought for critiquing. Mackenzie Offen, from McIntire, spent time with her judge explaining the saddle stand she had made.

MacKenzie Offen shows the judge her saddle stand.

Brothers, Nathan and Caleb Brumm, also members of the Stacyville Shooting Star Club, produced metal works for the judges to consider. Nathan, a tenth grader, used a plasma-cutter to design a large metal sign for his grandparents. Caleb, a senior, brought metal sawhorses to be judged. “I found I needed to clean up a little more around the edges,” said Caleb, who, along with his brother, received blues on their projects.

The judge looks over Nathan Brumm's metal works project.
The judge comments on Caleb Brumm's metal sawhorses.

4-Hers could also develop posters that would provide information on various agricultural topics. Adrianna Kruse, of St Ansgar, developed a veterinary science poster, which centered on the topic of mastitis in dairy cattle. Though her blue ribbon poster was filled with information on the subject, Kruse said the judge wanted her to explain the poster more, citing many who read it might have limited knowledge of the topic.

Adrianna Kruse, of St Ansgar, visits with the judge concerning her veterinarian science project.

Chad Eastman also developed an informational poster on the different cuts of meat in a beef animal. “Doing the project I learned how in depth you can go with cuts of beef,” said Eastman, whose project was considered for the state fair.

Chad Eastman, of Riceville, discusses his poster which points out the different cuts of beef. Eastman's poster was chosen for the state fair.

Carson Maracks, of the Mitchell County Outlaws, also received a blue ribbon for the livestock show he had built. “I found I could have put wheels on the bottom of it,” he said. “While doing the project, I learned how to use a circular saw,” said Maracks, who received a blue ribbon.

First year 4-H member Audrey Rogers was excited when she received three blues and a Super Blue on her four photographs. “I took the photos when we were on vacation in South Dakota,” Rogers said. “I learned one of my flower photos was kind of blurred and I need to look through the camera more before taking pictures.”

First year 4-H member, Audrey Rogers listens intently to her judge's comments on her photos.

