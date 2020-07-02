Mitchell County Fair goes virtual; events schedule set

In cooperation with the Mitchell County Fair Board, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Mitchell County is moving forward with the youth portion of the 2020 Mitchell County Fair.
Judging of 4-H static (non-livestock) exhibits will be completed by judges without exhibitors present. Exhibitors will receive written comments and ribbons once judging is complete.
Livestock shows will be modified, but remain face-to-face with social distancing and other safety precautions in place. Families with livestock exhibitors will receive a limited number of wrist bands to enter barns.
All events are closed to the public. YouTube live viewing of shows and exhibits are planned for those not in attendance. Subscribe to the Mitchell County 4-H Iowa YouTube channel to receive notifications.
Show recordings will also be shared on Facebook after the show. You can follow the Mitchell Co. 4-H Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.
Iowa State University Outreach and Extension is working closely with Mitchell County Public Health, the Mitchell County Fair Board, and show superintendents to be sure they maximize experiences while taking safety into consideration.
The entry deadline is July 1, exhibitors will receive instructions specific to each show shortly after the deadline.
The 2020 Mitchell County Fair Ribbon Auction will be virtual this year and take place the week following the fair. If you or your business participated last year, you will be getting instructions mailed to you. If you are a new bidder you can contact Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and someone will help you get a bidder's number.
Below is the schedule of events, note there are some changes this year to ensure the safety of exhibitors, staff, judges, and volunteers:
July 21, Clothing Judging
July 22, Dog Judging
July 23, Communications Judging
July 27, Static project drop-off
July 28, Static Judging
July 29, Horse Judging and Static Showcase/Organization
July 30, Static Project pick-up and Beef Check-in
July 31, Beef Judging and Sheep/ Meat Goat Judging
August 1, Dairy Judging, Rabbit Judging, and Poultry Judging
August 2, Swine Judging and Truck
August 4, Ribbon Auction Opens
August 6, Ribbon Auction Closes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!