Mitchell County Fair goes virtual; events schedule set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In cooperation with the Mitchell County Fair Board, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Mitchell County is moving forward with the youth portion of the 2020 Mitchell County Fair.

Judging of 4-H static (non-livestock) exhibits will be completed by judges without exhibitors present. Exhibitors will receive written comments and ribbons once judging is complete.

Livestock shows will be modified, but remain face-to-face with social distancing and other safety precautions in place. Families with livestock exhibitors will receive a limited number of wrist bands to enter barns.

All events are closed to the public. YouTube live viewing of shows and exhibits are planned for those not in attendance. Subscribe to the Mitchell County 4-H Iowa YouTube channel to receive notifications.

Show recordings will also be shared on Facebook after the show. You can follow the Mitchell Co. 4-H Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.

Iowa State University Outreach and Extension is working closely with Mitchell County Public Health, the Mitchell County Fair Board, and show superintendents to be sure they maximize experiences while taking safety into consideration.