Mitchell County Fair evokes 150 years of memories

It may be difficult to believe, but the first fair in Mitchell County was held prior to the Civil War.
Scanning information from the publication, "A Hundred Years of History of the Mitchell County Fair" published by the Mitchell County Fair Board in 1971, it was revealed the first local fair in the county was held in Mitchell either in 1858 or 1859, and the fair was later moved to Osage in 1866.
A deed was issued to the local county’s Agricultural Society on June 15, 1871, for a tract of land (believed to be 20 acres) then located south of Osage where the present fairgrounds resides, for $1,668.80.
Necessary buildings were placed on the land, along with "one of the state's best" half mile tracks where bicycle and horse races were held.
Early fairs were held in mid-September, with one fair being rescheduled for October. Early gate admission was 35 cents, and a story filed by a special reporter for the Press News (Oct. 2, 1879) stated: “When I looked over the vast crowd at the fairgrounds on Thursday afternoon, I am sure I never saw as large a crowd at a county fair in Iowa.”
A wooden grandstand for 1,000 spectators was erected parallel to Chestnut Street for the 1888 fair, and in 1889, the Sixth Regiment Band entertained there for three days.
Along with horse and bicycle racing. fairgoers in 1891 witnessed a hot air balloon ascension, from which a man parachuted. In 1892, Carrie Lane Chapman spoke on women’s suffrage at the fair.
After the turn of the century, balloon accessions were still fair attractions, but in 1912, two days of aero-plane flights were billed as the “Greatest Slight In the World Today.”
In 1923, auto polo was a main attraction, and in later years, “Model T” races featuring local drivers ran on the track.
In the 1940s the National Barn Dance and other stage and radio stars appeared. Auto and motorcycle racing were later added.
Throughout the years, prominent people have spoken during the annual event, including Mitchell County’s native son Hamlin Garland, Gov. Nelson Kraschel, and Sen. C. A. Benson.
Boys and girls groups supported by the school had been established in the county prior to the Extension Service, which was established in Mitchell County in 1918, with 4-H Club work starting in 1923.
Initially, all 4-H girls were assigned one theme for the year, and all entries had to relate to the assigned focus. By 1933, the first 4-H animal auction took place, and in 1939 account, it was reported there were 307 head of livestock shown at the fair.
Progress
Buildings have been added throughout the fair's history, and it should be noted that often those structures were built with the assistance of working fair board members and local residents.
In 1950, a new grandstand was constructed with the help of 28 residents who issued personal loans of $500, so the fair board could financially manage the project.
Later, the Mitchell County Historical Society moved the Union 1 rural school house (1960), and John Boerjan was instrumental in helping to move a log house to the grounds.
In recent years, a swine and sheep show ring, updated horse facilities and outdoor arena, a new cattle barn with show ring, a kiddie barnyard, a steel (bin) house, and the Cedar River Event Center have been erected on the grounds.
Fond memories
From the mid 1950s on, we don’t have to rely on newspaper accounts, because many who participated in 4-H still recall their personal experiences at the fair.
Elwood and Shirley Rake of Osage actually met at the annual event.
“I remember they used to give away a car at the fair each year, and the carnival was much larger at that time. There was a dormitory on the grounds so kids who exhibit could stay there. In those days they charged to get in.” Elwood said. “I recall seeing the Joey Chitwood Thrill Show, and we used to eat junk food and funnel cakes during those few days at the fair. I also recall having a beef calf that wasn’t broke to lead the best, who drug me through the midway one year.”
Elwood later displayed his gratitude for his fair experiences by serving on the Mitchell County Fair Board, for 20 years.
“The fairgrounds look a lot different today, because we have built new buildings since then," he said. "The budget for the fair was minimal back in those days, but now the County Supervisors have been gracious in supporting the county fair.”
Shirley has a few memories of her own.
“I recall how 4-H girls had a specific project each year like food, clothing, or home furnishing, but now they have many projects to choose from," Shirley said. "I know my 4-H projects have helped me with my homemaking skills, and I know the demonstrations that I did at the fair help me today when I speak in front of people.”
Shirley had served as entry secretary for 10 years and worked with the Mitchell County Queen contest for 20 years. Today, the Rakes walk a short distance from their home on Liberty Drive to attend the fair each year.
Clarence Kruse also continues to support the fair he attended as a youth by supporting 4-H auctions for over 25 years. He was once a member of the Osage Jaycees that actively supported county fair events, and he sponsored a Moormans Feed booth for many years.
“As a kid in the early 50s, we lived south of Meyer and it was exciting for my brothers and sister to come to the fair. We came on Saturday night or Sunday and watched the Midget Auto Races. Our parents gave us about $3, and it had to last all day. I also enjoyed seeing all the livestock.”