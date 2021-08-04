Mitchell County Fair evokes 150 years of memories

Elwood later displayed his gratitude for his fair experiences by serving on the Mitchell County Fair Board, for 20 years.

“The fairgrounds look a lot different today, because we have built new buildings since then," he said. "The budget for the fair was minimal back in those days, but now the County Supervisors have been gracious in supporting the county fair.”

Shirley has a few memories of her own.

“I recall how 4-H girls had a specific project each year like food, clothing, or home furnishing, but now they have many projects to choose from," Shirley said. "I know my 4-H projects have helped me with my homemaking skills, and I know the demonstrations that I did at the fair help me today when I speak in front of people.”

Shirley had served as entry secretary for 10 years and worked with the Mitchell County Queen contest for 20 years. Today, the Rakes walk a short distance from their home on Liberty Drive to attend the fair each year.

Clarence Kruse also continues to support the fair he attended as a youth by supporting 4-H auctions for over 25 years. He was once a member of the Osage Jaycees that actively supported county fair events, and he sponsored a Moormans Feed booth for many years.