Mitchell County Extension to host 4-H events this week

During National 4-H Week this week, Mitchell County residents can look forward to the following:

• 4-H Tailgate - New and returning members are welcome to attend from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Osage City Park. New members will receive free enrollment if they attend. The Mitchell County Farm Bureau and Mitchell County Cattlemen are sponsoring a to-go meal for all attendees. Please RSVP to 641-732-5574 by Oct. 6.

• Follow 4-H on social media- 4-H staff have chosen to highlight some of its alumni. Please like and follow its Facebook page, Mitchell Co. 4-H to see updates and festivities.

For all in-person events, masks are strongly encouraged.

"Iowa State Extension and Outreach and 4-H is here to serve all youth, we offer financial aid for all youth programs and 4-H enrollment," said Olivia Logue, county youth coordinator. "We want to ensure everyone gets the opportunity to learn about one or all of the over thirty project areas."

In Mitchell County, more than 340 4-H youth (including Clover Kids) and 36 volunteers from the community are involved in 4 H. Youth can begin their 4-H journey with Clover Kids in Kindergarten.