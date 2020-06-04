Mitchell County Economic Development offers revolving loan funds to Mitchell County businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mitchell County Economic Development Commission has set aside $50,000 from its revolving loan funds to help Mitchell County businesses affected by COVID-19.

The Emergency Microloan Program will accept applications until July 1. After July 1, the applications will be scored by a MCEDC sub-committee. The EMP will provide 25 loans to Mitchell County businesses with 1-30 employees for $2,000 each. The three-year loans will have a 0% interest rate and the payment of principal will be due six months after date of award.

Applicants need not be business members of the Area Chambers of Commerce. Businesses that have an existing loan from a RLF are eligible to apply for the EMP as long as the existing note is current.

