Mitchell County Democrats to host caucuses

The Mitchell County Democrats will host the Iowa Democratic Party midterm precinct caucuses at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7.
Midterm precinct caucuses kick off the convention calendar that will entail county, district, and state conventions, determine county central committee representation, discuss platform planks, and send delegates to the county conventions.
Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 11 and 12 meet at Milt Owen Nature Center in Osage. Precincts 5, 6 and 7 meet at the Stacyville Library. Precincts 8, 9 and 10 meet at South Square in St. Ansgar.
Masks are required.