DISTRICT COURT
Chance S. Replogle, 24, Carpenter, possession of a controlled substance - first offense - deferred judgement, one year probation, $500 civil penalty, total cost $990.
Dustin W. Hall 37, Osage, attempted burglary - 3rd degree, 30 days in jail - credit for time served, $625 fine, total cost $3,948.75.
Scott D. Gaines, 22, St. Ansgar, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $320.
Julie A. Enger, 52, Lyle, Minn., consumption of alcohol in public place, $100 fine, total cost $195.
Bianca J. Watson, 27, Osage, failure to affix drug stamp - revoked, up to five years in prison - suspended, $750 fine - suspended, three years probation; violation of probation - 180 days in a residential facility, total cost, $10, 149.39.
Chad D. Leverette, 43, Galva, Ill., public intoxication, $100 and one day in jail, credit for time served; possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $450.
Donald L. Ganske, 58, Osage, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, jail time -suspended and $315 fine, total cost $325.
Sharel J. Schmolke, 33, Grafton, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, two days in jail and $315 fine - suspended fine, total cost $390; unlawful possession of a prescription drug, jail and $315 fine, total cost $918.34.
Jordan M. Kellogg, 21, Ionia, possession of paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $293.50.
Brenton M. Svejda, 37, Mason City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, two days in jail - suspended, total cost $295.
Chloe L. Blangiardo, 25, Riverhead, NY, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, six months probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $756.
SCHEDULED FINES
Jay R. Kuehne, 54, Orchard, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Elmer L. Donaldson, 50, LaCrosse, Wisc., speeding, $114.
Michael C. Goodnight, 58, Buffalo Center, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Emmett B. Tyler, 21, St. Ansgar, speeding, $114.
Mary R. Montgomery, 71, Sarasota, Fla., speeding, $114.
Melissa B. Selden, 38, St. Ansgar, speeding, $87.
Robert F. Sherrard, 64, Grafton, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Christopher G. Adams, 52, McIntire, speeding, $114.
Cole D. Counsell, 20, Orchard, use electronic communication device, $100.50.
Catherine M. Henaman, 47, Osage, speed, $92.
Kevin D. May, 52, McIntire, no proof of insurance, $717.19.
Renee B. Minscer, 51, Onawa, speed, $92.
Mariusz Klus, 46, Palm Bay, Fla., failure to maintain control, $200.
Reed A. Schwarck, 30, St. Ansgar, fail to yield upon left turn, $200.
Shawn D. Peterson, 40, Osage, speed, $92.
Joshua A. Dammen, 32, Osage, speed, $173.
Savanah L. Wadey, 19, Hampton, speed, $119.
Debra A. Auringer, 63, Floyd, speed, $119.
Curry J. Felten, 29, Austin, Minn., speed, $119.
Jaden R. Hutchinson, 16, St. Ansgar failure to maintain control, $200.
Tori L. Riegler, 25, Chula Vista, CA, speed, $173.
Jason J. Steinlage, 34, Lawler, speed, $176.25.
Joshua J. Raatz, 27, Cresco, use electronic communication device, $150.94.
Paul D. Hanna, 30, Osage, operate non-registered vehicle, $127.50.
Jay R. Stills, 48, St. Paul, Minn., speed, $87.
Nicholas R. Harris, 29, Waterloo, speeding, $141.
Spencer R. Young, 22, Elkhorn, Minn., dark window or windshield, $201.50.
Russel L. Tanner, 33, Brownville, Neb., failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Brent M. Chapman, 41, Osage, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Randy J. Trytten, 56, St. Ansgar, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Daniel W. Feather, 44, LeRoy, Minn., speeding, $114.
Melissa J. Ploeger, 35, Osage, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Marty J. Adams, 55, McIntire, special plates - records violation, $195.
Sherilyn J. Hoekstra, 61, Mason City speeding, $114.
Chad A. Gubbels, 30, Kansas City, MO, speeding, $87.
Danelle M. Hermanson, 38, St. Ansgar, speed, $108.
Daniel W. Park, 51, El Dorado, KS, speed, $92.
Corey W. Efraimson, 30, Watertown, Minn., speed, $186.50.
Steven J. Kisley, 17, St. Ansgar, speed, $92.
America Perez Lara, 27, Independence, speed, $92.
Lisa K. Feldman, 22, Greene, speed, $92.
Trever J. Olsen, 28, Osage, speeding, $92.
Mia M. Spitzer, 20, Des Moines, speed, $119.
James A. Wagner, 69, Osage, speeding, $92.
Rebecca S. Graves, 54, Stewartville, Minn., speed, $92.
Kathryn A. Fox, 64, Mason City, speed, $186.50.
Karmen K. Harris, 15, Osage, operation w/o registration, $201.50.
Tucker A. Sledd, 20, Osage, fail to maintain control, $195.
Billy S. Bahls, 42, Elkader, speeding, $242.25 and fraudulent use of registration, $465.
Tara D. Stangel, 39, Osage, speeding, $114.
David G. Robertson, 56, St. Ansgar, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Tony F. McFarland, 45, Osage, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Joe L. Anderson, 44, Silver City, NC, speeding, $114.
Seth E. Pixley, 29, Grafton, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Kolby P. Berg, 27, Osage, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Tamara S. Schuttler, 51, Grafton, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Levi T. Peterson, 33, Lyle, Minn., operation without registration card or plate, $127.50.
Merideth R. Fritz, 22, Austin, Minn., speeding, $114.
Lloyd C. Hershwitzky, 72, Arvada, CO, speeding, $114.
Jared D. Walters, 39, Floyd, dark window or windshield, $127.50.
Evelyn J. Neal, 63, Mason Cty, speeding, $120.
Robin R. Davis, 46, Nora Springs, speeding, $114.
Yara I. Ramirez Garcia, 32, Riceville, speeding, $114.
Maddie A. Niedermeyer, 19, Mason City, speeding, $114.
Derrick B. Dunn, 17, Alta Vista, speeding, $87.
Leo J. Johanns, 71, Anamosa, speeding, $92.
Kevin F. Patton, 55, Austin, Minn., speed, $411.75.
Morgan N. Hooyboer, 32, Plano, Ill., speeding, $148.50.
Anthony J. Stroukel, 23, Rochester, Minn., failure to have a valid license, $472.50. and no proof of insurance, $573.75.
Frances M. Smith, 41, Decatur, MS, failure to have a valid license, $472.50.
Peter M. Merlin, 42, Osage, speed, $92.
Stanley Hahn, 54, Mason City, speed, $92.
John A. Scheppler, 47, Mason City, speed, $186.50.
Lorali A. Geis, 43, Shakopee, Minn., speed, $173.
Kimberly L. Hinz, 57, St. Ansgar, speed, $92.
Virgil H. Eichenberger, 69, Elma, fail to yield upon left turn, $200.
Holly M. Lavallie, 38, Austin, Minn., speed, $92.
Nathan A. Bushbaum, 18, Osage, failure to maintain control, $200.
Emmalee A. VanSabben, 14, Carpenter, violation of conditions of minor's school license, $137.50.
Ronald V. Yaggy, 82, Rochester, Minn., speed, $92.
Cannin P. Mecklenburg, 31, North Liberty, speed, $119.
David G. Dang, 53, Houston, Texas, speed, $114.
Christopher R. Hanke, 22, Stacyville, speeding, $168.
Mary L. Hannam, 66, St. Ansgar, speeding, $114.
Timothy M. Barber, 43, Nodaway, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Michael J. North, 60, Little Cedar, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.
Kristine L. Bates, 27, Osage, speeding, $87.
John M. Greibrok, 55, St. Ansgar, prohibited vessel operation, $93.75.
Earl L. Kiefer, 45, Marble Rock, speeding, $114.
Gary C. Johansen, 61, Des Moines, speeding, $168.
Daniel J. Adams, 55, St. Ansgar, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $195.
Erik A. Siewertsen, 38, Osage, speed, $148.50.
Christopher M. Bierbrodt, 35, Mason City speed, $186.50.
Jeremy S. Tutas, 22, Kewaskum, Wisc., speed, $92.
Caroline E. Knox Reid, 16, Decorah, failure to maintain control, $200.
Nikolas R. Devorak, 34, Claremont, Minn., speed, $92.
Gary A. Landherr, 36, Stacyville, speeding, $92.
Wyatt T. Pederson, 16, Lyle, Minn., failure to maintain control, $200.
Jack A. Huebsch, 18, Osage, speed, $92.
Dean M. Grossnickle, 45, Gilbert, speed, $92.
Shari S. Smith, 45, Charles City, speeding, $92.
Valerie G. Kolbet, 67, Alta Vista, speed, $119.
Brian J. Svestka, 32, Decorah, speed, $92.
Trevor L. Taets, 22, Osage, failure to wear/maintain safety belts, $127.50.
Michael L. Stover, 61, York, NE, speeding, $343.50, failure to provide proof of financial liability. $566.25, no valid driver's license, $465.
Katie J. Schell, 32, Stacyville, operation without registration, $161.25.
Alemnesh R. Pelrine, 18, Owatonna, MN, speeding, $303.
Robert J. Schmidt, 44, Austin, MN, CMV - violation of trip permits. $161.25.
Jared D. Johanns, 24, Osage, speeding, $168.
Chaki M. Cockriel, 28, Clarksdale, MO, speeding, $119.
Lisa M. Johnson, 46, St. Ansgar, speed, $60.
Elise Lowers, 49, St. Ansgar, no proof of insurance, $402.50.
Lawrence J. Michaud 49, Fenton, MO, speed, $108.
Gordon R. Elliott, 65, Peterson, MN, speed, $92.
Lukes A. Klabunde, 20, Lyle, MN, speed, $92.
Michael R. Henter, 19, Waukee, speed, $92.
Patrick J. Dahlquist, 49, Decorah, speed, $92.
Austin R. McConnell, 20, Cresco, speed, $92.
Brian F. McConnell, 54, Cresco, speed, $92.
Gerald J. Gansen, 90, Riceville, speed, $92.
Karen K. Kirchmann, 45, Waterloo, speed, $119.
Robert J. Demick Booth, 56, Osage, fail to have valid license, $330.
Cody W. Berhow, 21, Osage, drive on wrong side of highway, $195.
Katelin M. Prochaska, 20, Orchard, fail to obey stop or yield sign, $195.
