DISTRICT COURT

Chance S. Replogle, 24, Carpenter, possession of a controlled substance - first offense - deferred judgement, one year probation, $500 civil penalty, total cost $990.

Dustin W. Hall 37, Osage, attempted burglary - 3rd degree, 30 days in jail - credit for time served, $625 fine, total cost $3,948.75.

Scott D. Gaines, 22, St. Ansgar, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $320.

Julie A. Enger, 52, Lyle, Minn., consumption of alcohol in public place, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Bianca J. Watson, 27, Osage, failure to affix drug stamp - revoked, up to five years in prison - suspended, $750 fine - suspended, three years probation; violation of probation - 180 days in a residential facility, total cost, $10, 149.39.

Chad D. Leverette, 43, Galva, Ill., public intoxication, $100 and one day in jail, credit for time served; possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $450.

Donald L. Ganske, 58, Osage, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, jail time -suspended and $315 fine, total cost $325.

Sharel J. Schmolke, 33, Grafton, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, two days in jail and $315 fine - suspended fine, total cost $390; unlawful possession of a prescription drug, jail and $315 fine, total cost $918.34.

Jordan M. Kellogg, 21, Ionia, possession of paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $293.50.

Brenton M. Svejda, 37, Mason City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, two days in jail - suspended, total cost $295.

Chloe L. Blangiardo, 25, Riverhead, NY, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, six months probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $756.

SCHEDULED FINES

Jay R. Kuehne, 54, Orchard, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Elmer L. Donaldson, 50, LaCrosse, Wisc., speeding, $114.

Michael C. Goodnight, 58, Buffalo Center, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Emmett B. Tyler, 21, St. Ansgar, speeding, $114.

Mary R. Montgomery, 71, Sarasota, Fla., speeding, $114.

Melissa B. Selden, 38, St. Ansgar, speeding, $87.

Robert F. Sherrard, 64, Grafton, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Christopher G. Adams, 52, McIntire, speeding, $114.

Cole D. Counsell, 20, Orchard, use electronic communication device, $100.50.

Catherine M. Henaman, 47, Osage, speed, $92.

Kevin D. May, 52, McIntire, no proof of insurance, $717.19.

Renee B. Minscer, 51, Onawa, speed, $92.

Mariusz Klus, 46, Palm Bay, Fla., failure to maintain control, $200.

Reed A. Schwarck, 30, St. Ansgar, fail to yield upon left turn, $200.

Shawn D. Peterson, 40, Osage, speed, $92.

Joshua A. Dammen, 32, Osage, speed, $173.

Savanah L. Wadey, 19, Hampton, speed, $119.

Debra A. Auringer, 63, Floyd, speed, $119.

Curry J. Felten, 29, Austin, Minn., speed, $119.

Jaden R. Hutchinson, 16, St. Ansgar failure to maintain control, $200.

Tori L. Riegler, 25, Chula Vista, CA, speed, $173.

Jason J. Steinlage, 34, Lawler, speed, $176.25.

Joshua J. Raatz, 27, Cresco, use electronic communication device, $150.94.

Paul D. Hanna, 30, Osage, operate non-registered vehicle, $127.50.

Jay R. Stills, 48, St. Paul, Minn., speed, $87.

Nicholas R. Harris, 29, Waterloo, speeding, $141.

Spencer R. Young, 22, Elkhorn, Minn., dark window or windshield, $201.50.

Russel L. Tanner, 33, Brownville, Neb., failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Brent M. Chapman, 41, Osage, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Randy J. Trytten, 56, St. Ansgar, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Daniel W. Feather, 44, LeRoy, Minn., speeding, $114.

Melissa J. Ploeger, 35, Osage, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Marty J. Adams, 55, McIntire, special plates - records violation, $195.

Sherilyn J. Hoekstra, 61, Mason City speeding, $114.

Chad A. Gubbels, 30, Kansas City, MO, speeding, $87.

Danelle M. Hermanson, 38, St. Ansgar, speed, $108.

Daniel W. Park, 51, El Dorado, KS, speed, $92.

Corey W. Efraimson, 30, Watertown, Minn., speed, $186.50.

Steven J. Kisley, 17, St. Ansgar, speed, $92.

America Perez Lara, 27, Independence, speed, $92.

Lisa K. Feldman, 22, Greene, speed, $92.

Trever J. Olsen, 28, Osage, speeding, $92.

Mia M. Spitzer, 20, Des Moines, speed, $119.

James A. Wagner, 69, Osage, speeding, $92.

Rebecca S. Graves, 54, Stewartville, Minn., speed, $92.

Kathryn A. Fox, 64, Mason City, speed, $186.50.

Karmen K. Harris, 15, Osage, operation w/o registration, $201.50.

Tucker A. Sledd, 20, Osage, fail to maintain control, $195.

Billy S. Bahls, 42, Elkader, speeding, $242.25 and fraudulent use of registration, $465.

Tara D. Stangel, 39, Osage, speeding, $114.

David G. Robertson, 56, St. Ansgar, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Tony F. McFarland, 45, Osage, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Joe L. Anderson, 44, Silver City, NC, speeding, $114.

Seth E. Pixley, 29, Grafton, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Kolby P. Berg, 27, Osage, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Tamara S. Schuttler, 51, Grafton, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Levi T. Peterson, 33, Lyle, Minn., operation without registration card or plate, $127.50.

Merideth R. Fritz, 22, Austin, Minn., speeding, $114.

Lloyd C. Hershwitzky, 72, Arvada, CO, speeding, $114.

Jared D. Walters, 39, Floyd, dark window or windshield, $127.50.

Evelyn J. Neal, 63, Mason Cty, speeding, $120.

Robin R. Davis, 46, Nora Springs, speeding, $114.

Yara I. Ramirez Garcia, 32, Riceville, speeding, $114.

Maddie A. Niedermeyer, 19, Mason City, speeding, $114.

Derrick B. Dunn, 17, Alta Vista, speeding, $87.

Leo J. Johanns, 71, Anamosa, speeding, $92.

Kevin F. Patton, 55, Austin, Minn., speed, $411.75.

Morgan N. Hooyboer, 32, Plano, Ill., speeding, $148.50.

Anthony J. Stroukel, 23, Rochester, Minn., failure to have a valid license, $472.50. and no proof of insurance, $573.75.

Frances M. Smith, 41, Decatur, MS, failure to have a valid license, $472.50.

Peter M. Merlin, 42, Osage, speed, $92.

Stanley Hahn, 54, Mason City, speed, $92.

John A. Scheppler, 47, Mason City, speed, $186.50.

Lorali A. Geis, 43, Shakopee, Minn., speed, $173.

Kimberly L. Hinz, 57, St. Ansgar, speed, $92.

Virgil H. Eichenberger, 69, Elma, fail to yield upon left turn, $200.

Holly M. Lavallie, 38, Austin, Minn., speed, $92.

Nathan A. Bushbaum, 18, Osage, failure to maintain control, $200.

Emmalee A. VanSabben, 14, Carpenter, violation of conditions of minor's school license, $137.50.

Ronald V. Yaggy, 82, Rochester, Minn., speed, $92.

Cannin P. Mecklenburg, 31, North Liberty, speed, $119.

David G. Dang, 53, Houston, Texas, speed, $114.

Christopher R. Hanke, 22, Stacyville, speeding, $168.

Mary L. Hannam, 66, St. Ansgar, speeding, $114.

Timothy M. Barber, 43, Nodaway, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Michael J. North, 60, Little Cedar, failure to maintain or use safety belts, $127.50.

Kristine L. Bates, 27, Osage, speeding, $87.

John M. Greibrok, 55, St. Ansgar, prohibited vessel operation, $93.75.

Earl L. Kiefer, 45, Marble Rock, speeding, $114.

Gary C. Johansen, 61, Des Moines, speeding, $168.

Daniel J. Adams, 55, St. Ansgar, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $195.

Erik A. Siewertsen, 38, Osage, speed, $148.50.

Christopher M. Bierbrodt, 35, Mason City speed, $186.50.

Jeremy S. Tutas, 22, Kewaskum, Wisc., speed, $92.

Caroline E. Knox Reid, 16, Decorah, failure to maintain control, $200.

Nikolas R. Devorak, 34, Claremont, Minn., speed, $92.

Gary A. Landherr, 36, Stacyville, speeding, $92.

Wyatt T. Pederson, 16, Lyle, Minn., failure to maintain control, $200.

Jack A. Huebsch, 18, Osage, speed, $92.

Dean M. Grossnickle, 45, Gilbert, speed, $92.

Shari S. Smith, 45, Charles City, speeding, $92.

Valerie G. Kolbet, 67, Alta Vista, speed, $119.

Brian J. Svestka, 32, Decorah, speed, $92.

Trevor L. Taets, 22, Osage, failure to wear/maintain safety belts, $127.50.

Michael L. Stover, 61, York, NE, speeding, $343.50, failure to provide proof of financial liability. $566.25, no valid driver's license, $465.

Katie J. Schell, 32, Stacyville, operation without registration, $161.25.

Alemnesh R. Pelrine, 18, Owatonna, MN, speeding, $303.

Robert J. Schmidt, 44, Austin, MN, CMV - violation of trip permits. $161.25.

Jared D. Johanns, 24, Osage, speeding, $168.

Chaki M. Cockriel, 28, Clarksdale, MO, speeding, $119.

Lisa M. Johnson, 46, St. Ansgar, speed, $60.

Elise Lowers, 49, St. Ansgar, no proof of insurance, $402.50.

Lawrence J. Michaud 49, Fenton, MO, speed, $108.

Gordon R. Elliott, 65, Peterson, MN, speed, $92.

Lukes A. Klabunde, 20, Lyle, MN, speed, $92.

Michael R. Henter, 19, Waukee, speed, $92.

Patrick J. Dahlquist, 49, Decorah, speed, $92.

Austin R. McConnell, 20, Cresco, speed, $92.

Brian F. McConnell, 54, Cresco, speed, $92.

Gerald J. Gansen, 90, Riceville, speed, $92.

Karen K. Kirchmann, 45, Waterloo, speed, $119.

Robert J. Demick Booth, 56, Osage, fail to have valid license, $330.

Cody W. Berhow, 21, Osage, drive on wrong side of highway, $195.

Katelin M. Prochaska, 20, Orchard, fail to obey stop or yield sign, $195.

