SCHEDULED FINES
Michael L. Wertz, 67, Osage, animal at large, $200 fine, total cost $330.
Jessica L. Rolfes, Osage, animal at large, $100 fine, total cost $195.
Carl R. Stahl, 55, LaHarpe, Kansas, disorderly conduct - loud or raucous noise, $100 fine, total cost $195.
Travis E. Ihrig, 37, Cresco, unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,000, $625 fine - suspended, 200 days in jail - 100 days suspended; unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,000, $625 fine - suspended, 200 days in jail - 100 days suspended; unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,000, $625 fine - suspended, 100 days in jail - suspended, probation - 365 days; violation of probation, 12 days in jail; total cost $8,016.06.
Travis E. Ihrig, 37, Cresco, unauthorized use of a credit card - under $1,000, 2 years in prison - suspended, $625 fine - suspended; unauthorized use of a credit card - under $1,000, $625 fine - suspended, 2 years in prison - suspended, unauthorized use of a credit card - under $1,000, $625 fine - suspended, 2 years in prison - suspended, 2 years probation; violation of probation, 12 days in jail; total cost $858.24.
Arlen E. Strouf, 61, St. Ansgar, operating while under the influence - 2nd offense, 7 days in jail, fine - $1,875.
Chad A. Wolfe, 43, Mason City, conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony, prison term not to exceed 5 years - suspended, 3 years probation, $750 fine - suspended, total cost $414.59.
Travis E. Ihrig, 37, Cresco, possession of a controlled substance - first offense, 100 days in jail - 85 days suspended, $315 fine - suspended; violation of probation, 12 days in jail, $1,730.20.
Travis S. Bundy, 30, Mason City, controlled substance violation, 10 years in prison - suspended, $1,000 fine - suspended, 3-5 years of probation; contempt, 30 days in jail; violation of probation - 30 days in jail, total cost $4,680.80.
Tyler T. Smith, 33, Shell Rock, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 100 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine; possession of a controlled substance - first offense, 100 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine; possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine - first offense, $315 fine, 2 years probation, 100 days in jail - suspended; unlawful possession of a prescription drug, 100 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine, 2 years probation, total cost $2,866.
Shawn M. Johnson, 45, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.
Frederick A. Keech, 22, St. Ansgar, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.
Shaina D. Alcorn, 18, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia - deferred judgement, 6 months probation, total cost $160.
Ethan D. Brophy, 22, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.
Alexandra K. Goldman, 22, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $200 fine, total cost $330.
You have free articles remaining.
Matthew K. McKay, 48, Lyle, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $397.
Brooke N. Beavers, 24, St. Ansgar, possession of drug paraphernalia - deferred judgement, $100 civil penalty, 6 months probation, total cost $200.
Thomas J. McNally, 20, Winona, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.
Ashley M. Bartels, 28, Riceville, assault, $100 fine, 3 days in jail - suspended, 6 months probation, total cost $500.
Brandie R. Rogers, 37, Osage, assault on a person in certain occupations - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $415.
Kyle G. Pixley. 33, Osage, disorderly conduct, $65 fine, 30 days in jail - 28 days suspended, total cost $1,252.75.
Tyler B. Uhlenhopp, 24, Osage, sex offender - registration violation - first offense, 14 days in jail, $625 fine - suspended, $313.68.
Brett A. Baldwin, 32, Osage, possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine - first offense, 2 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $660.25.
Cory D. Stadler, 27, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.
Ruth M. Sandmeyer, 57, Mason City, theft fifth degree, $65 fine, 10 days in jail - suspended, 12 months probation, total cost $187.75.
Olivia L. Howe, 19, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine, total cost $195.
Gary Eggers, 63, Albert Lea, Minnesota, harassment - third degree, 10 days in jail with credit for time served, total cost $1,221.24.
Robert J. Nelson, 51, Stacyville, theft - 5th degree, $300 fine, total cost $678.92.
Cody T. Kramer, 27, Northwood, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine - suspended, 1 year probation, total cost $235.
Dalton L. Jones, 26, Mitchell, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $312.75.
Hannah M. Heilman, 23, Mitchell, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $232.75.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.