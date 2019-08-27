{{featured_button_text}}

SCHEDULED FINES

Michael L. Wertz, 67, Osage, animal at large, $200 fine, total cost $330.

Jessica L. Rolfes, Osage, animal at large, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Carl R. Stahl, 55, LaHarpe, Kansas, disorderly conduct - loud or raucous noise, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Travis E. Ihrig, 37, Cresco, unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,000, $625 fine - suspended, 200 days in jail - 100 days suspended; unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,000, $625 fine - suspended, 200 days in jail - 100 days suspended; unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,000, $625 fine - suspended, 100 days in jail - suspended, probation - 365 days; violation of probation, 12 days in jail; total cost $8,016.06.

Travis E. Ihrig, 37, Cresco, unauthorized use of a credit card - under $1,000, 2 years in prison - suspended, $625 fine - suspended; unauthorized use of a credit card - under $1,000, $625 fine - suspended, 2 years in prison - suspended, unauthorized use of a credit card - under $1,000, $625 fine - suspended, 2 years in prison - suspended, 2 years probation; violation of probation, 12 days in jail; total cost $858.24.

Arlen E. Strouf, 61, St. Ansgar, operating while under the influence - 2nd offense, 7 days in jail, fine - $1,875.

Chad A. Wolfe, 43, Mason City, conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony, prison term not to exceed 5 years - suspended, 3 years probation, $750 fine - suspended, total cost $414.59.

Travis E. Ihrig, 37, Cresco, possession of a controlled substance - first offense, 100 days in jail - 85 days suspended, $315 fine - suspended; violation of probation, 12 days in jail, $1,730.20.

Travis S. Bundy, 30, Mason City, controlled substance violation, 10 years in prison - suspended, $1,000 fine - suspended, 3-5 years of probation; contempt, 30 days in jail; violation of probation - 30 days in jail, total cost $4,680.80.

Tyler T. Smith, 33, Shell Rock, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 100 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine; possession of a controlled substance - first offense, 100 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine; possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine - first offense, $315 fine, 2 years probation, 100 days in jail - suspended; unlawful possession of a prescription drug, 100 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine, 2 years probation, total cost $2,866.

Shawn M. Johnson, 45, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.

Frederick A. Keech, 22, St. Ansgar, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Shaina D. Alcorn, 18, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia - deferred judgement, 6 months probation, total cost $160.

Ethan D. Brophy, 22, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Alexandra K. Goldman, 22, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $200 fine, total cost $330.

Matthew K. McKay, 48, Lyle, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $397.

Brooke N. Beavers, 24, St. Ansgar, possession of drug paraphernalia - deferred judgement, $100 civil penalty, 6 months probation, total cost $200.

Thomas J. McNally, 20, Winona, Minnesota, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Ashley M. Bartels, 28, Riceville, assault, $100 fine, 3 days in jail - suspended, 6 months probation, total cost $500.

Brandie R. Rogers, 37, Osage, assault on a person in certain occupations - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $415.

Kyle G. Pixley. 33, Osage, disorderly conduct, $65 fine, 30 days in jail - 28 days suspended, total cost $1,252.75.

Tyler B. Uhlenhopp, 24, Osage, sex offender - registration violation - first offense, 14 days in jail, $625 fine - suspended, $313.68.

Brett A. Baldwin, 32, Osage, possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine - first offense, 2 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $660.25.

Cory D. Stadler, 27, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Ruth M. Sandmeyer, 57, Mason City, theft fifth degree, $65 fine, 10 days in jail - suspended, 12 months probation, total cost $187.75.

Olivia L. Howe, 19, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine, total cost $195.

Gary Eggers, 63, Albert Lea, Minnesota, harassment - third degree, 10 days in jail with credit for time served, total cost $1,221.24.

Robert J. Nelson, 51, Stacyville, theft - 5th degree, $300 fine, total cost $678.92.

Cody T. Kramer, 27, Northwood, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine - suspended, 1 year probation, total cost $235.

Dalton L. Jones, 26, Mitchell, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $312.75.

Hannah M. Heilman, 23, Mitchell, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $232.75.

