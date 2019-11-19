{{featured_button_text}}

DISTRICT COURT

Jon J. Belker, 28, Osage, violation of no contact order, $65 fine, total cost $26613.

Cody M. Granle, 24, Stacyville, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - 2 days in jail w/credit for time served, total cost $398.70.

Leonard E. Harris Jr., 29, Osage, domestic abuse assault - first offense - deferred judgement, 12 months probation, $250 fine - suspended, total cost $230.

Wayne J. Vernott, 46, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $327.75.

Donovan S. Fairholm, 19, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $372.19.

Shelby R. Henry, 27, Cresco, fifth degree theft, $100 fine, total cost $375.67.

Dale W. McFarland, 44, possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense, 5 years in prison - suspended, $750 fine - suspended, 3-5 years probation, total cost $125.

Carol A. Williams, 47, Osage, obstruction of emergency communications, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.

Jennifer J. Moorehead, 36, St. Ansgar, dog at large, $250 fine, total cost $397.50.

Lesley G. Foster, 28, Mason City, driving while barred, 4 days in jail w/credit for time served, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $232.

Martin D. Cirkl, 58, Osage, failure to affix drug stamp, 5 years in prison - suspended, 3 years probation, $750 fine - suspended, total cost $125.

Brennah K. Gates, 24, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $330.

Emmitt W. Reed, 37, Elma, theft fifth degree, $100 fine, total cost $271.25.

Douglas J. Mathis, 53, Osage, possession of controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $828.25.

Darrell W. Laughlin, 67, Mason City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 2 days in jail, $250 fine, total cost $472.50.

Justin D. Bielefeld, 30, Osage, public intoxication, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Donald L. Ganske, 59, Osage, public intoxication, $65 fine, 14 days in jail with credit time served - suspended, 1 year probation, total cost $447.75.

Mark A. Harger, 43, Cedar Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $282.75.

Donald L. Ganske, 59, Osage, domestic abuse assault - first offense, $65 fine, 14 days in jail - suspended, 1 year probation, total cost $207.75.

Douglas J. Mathis, 53, Osage, public intoxication, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Samuel W. Allen, 24, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Linda F. Riker, 67, number of animals limited, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Jon J. Belker, 28, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $918.75.

Tyler R. Klusmeier, 28, St. Ansgar, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $282.75.

Cynthia L. Evans, 48, Rockford, Illinois, public intoxication, $65 fine; disorderly conduct - loud or raucous noise, $65 fine, total cost $295.50.

Thomas F. Kelley, 63, Chandler, Arizona, dog at large, $150 fine, total cost $298.50.

