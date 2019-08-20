DISSOLUTIONS
Stacy R. Valasek and Russell W. Valasek, 3/27/19.
Susan E. Birkholz and Derek M. Mead, 3/13/19.
Sheila M. Ehrig and Charles W. Berger, 3/14/19.
Kelly I. Feldt and Ray D. Feldt, 3/11/19.
Stacy R. Valasek and Russell W. Valasek, 4/19/19.
Laurie M. Huftalin and Grant C. Huftalin, 4/30/19.
Ruth C. Loney and David J. Low, 5/23/19.
Margaret J. Spangler and Mark A. Northrup, 6/28/19.
DISTRICT COURT
Tyler L. Roe 27, McIntire, driving while barred, $625 fine and 4 days in jail, total cost $943.75.
Debra J. Ihrig, 59, Osage, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - third or subsequent offense, 30 days in jail with credit for time served, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $1,078.75.
Timothy L. Legg, 44, Osage, driving while barred, 2 days in jail and $625 fine, total cost $943.75.
Timothy E. Hines, 44, Osage, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse - bodily injury, prison not to exceed 5 years, $750 fine - suspended, $250 civil penalty, 10 years on the sex offender registry, total cost $1,070.
Lena R. Cordes, 22, Mason City, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, $315 fine, total cost $650.25.
Brett A. Baldwin, 31, Osage, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 180 days in jail with 170 days suspended, $100 fine, 1 year probation, total cost $360.
Aimee J. Quiram, 28, Waseca, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty - suspended, total cost $265.
Erin R. Rollins, 35, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $157.75.
Bret W. Mayer, 42, Riceville, harassment - third degree, $65 fine - suspended, 30 days in jail with 26 days suspended, one year probation; violation of no-contact order, two days in jail, total cost $2,000.
Robert D. Surrett, 49, St. Ansgar, operate vehicle without owners consent, 30 hours in jail w/credit for time served, $625 fine, total cost $1,576.85.
Anthony M. Johnson, 24, Spring Valley, Minnesota, burglary - third degree - deferred judgement, 2-3 years probation, $750 civil penalty - suspended; violation of probation, 27 days in jail w/credit time served, probation extended one year; prison - indeterminate time - suspended, $750 fine - suspended, 180 days in jail w/credit time served, total cost $4,564.30.
Susan M. Rogers, 67, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, five days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $525.25.
Nicholas R. Rush, Mason City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, two days in jail - suspended, $315 fine, total cost $660.25.
Wendy J Lentzkow, 59, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.
Cole F. Kinneman, 25, Riceville, criminal mischief - 5th degree - hate crime, $250 fine and possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $592.50.
Richard D. Shaw, 61, Orchard, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.
Cody J. Johnson, 35, Greene, driving while barred, 10 days in jail, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $700.
Bethanee A. Calvert, 30, Mitchellville, forgery, five years in prison, $750 fine - suspended, total cost $454.44.
Joshua A. Dolan, 26, Marble Rock, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.
Donald L. Ganske, 49, Osage, public intoxication, $250 fine, total cost $397.50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.