DISSOLUTIONS

Stacy R. Valasek and Russell W. Valasek, 3/27/19.

Susan E. Birkholz and Derek M. Mead, 3/13/19.

Sheila M. Ehrig and Charles W. Berger, 3/14/19.

Kelly I. Feldt and Ray D. Feldt, 3/11/19.

Stacy R. Valasek and Russell W. Valasek, 4/19/19.

Laurie M. Huftalin and Grant C. Huftalin, 4/30/19.

Ruth C. Loney and David J. Low, 5/23/19.

Margaret J. Spangler and Mark A. Northrup, 6/28/19.

DISTRICT COURT

Tyler L. Roe 27, McIntire, driving while barred, $625 fine and 4 days in jail, total cost $943.75.

Debra J. Ihrig, 59, Osage, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - third or subsequent offense, 30 days in jail with credit for time served, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $1,078.75.

Timothy L. Legg, 44, Osage, driving while barred, 2 days in jail and $625 fine, total cost $943.75.

Timothy E. Hines, 44, Osage, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse - bodily injury, prison not to exceed 5 years, $750 fine - suspended, $250 civil penalty, 10 years on the sex offender registry, total cost $1,070.

Lena R. Cordes, 22, Mason City, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, $315 fine, total cost $650.25.

Brett A. Baldwin, 31, Osage, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, 180 days in jail with 170 days suspended, $100 fine, 1 year probation, total cost  $360.

Aimee J. Quiram, 28, Waseca, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, 1 year probation, $315 civil penalty - suspended, total cost $265.

Erin R. Rollins, 35, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $157.75.

Bret W. Mayer, 42, Riceville, harassment - third degree, $65 fine - suspended, 30 days in jail with 26 days suspended, one year probation; violation of no-contact order, two days in jail, total cost $2,000.

Robert D. Surrett, 49, St. Ansgar, operate vehicle without owners consent, 30 hours in jail w/credit for time served, $625 fine, total cost $1,576.85.

Anthony M. Johnson, 24, Spring Valley, Minnesota, burglary - third degree - deferred judgement, 2-3 years probation, $750 civil penalty - suspended; violation of probation, 27 days in jail w/credit time served, probation extended one year; prison - indeterminate time - suspended, $750 fine - suspended, 180 days in jail w/credit time served, total cost $4,564.30.

Susan M. Rogers, 67, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, five days in jail, $315 fine, total cost $525.25.

Nicholas R. Rush, Mason City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, two days in jail - suspended, $315 fine, total cost $660.25.

Wendy J Lentzkow, 59, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $147.75.

Cole F. Kinneman, 25, Riceville, criminal mischief - 5th degree - hate crime, $250 fine and possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $592.50.

Richard D. Shaw, 61, Orchard, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Cody J. Johnson, 35, Greene, driving while barred, 10 days in jail, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $700.

Bethanee A. Calvert, 30, Mitchellville, forgery, five years in prison, $750 fine - suspended, total cost $454.44.

Joshua A. Dolan, 26, Marble Rock, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Donald L. Ganske, 49, Osage, public intoxication, $250 fine, total cost $397.50.

