DISTRICT COURT
Nathaniel W. Dobson, 32, St. Ansgar, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine - first offense, deferred judgement, one year probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $2,240.
Heather L. Funte, 24, Osage, driving while barred, two days in jail, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $298.
Kullen E. Broussard, 21, Grafton, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.
Kielany Torres Vazquez, 28, Stacyville, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.
Brandon L. Knutson, 32, Colfax, Wisconsin, public intoxication, $100 fine, total cost $360.
Robert L. Beatty, 29, Charles City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, deferred judgement, one year probation, total cost $325.
Raul Serranon Jr., 29, Cedar Rapids, possession of controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, $100 fine, total cost $430.
Jason T. Lawler, 36, Osage, possession of controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, two days in jail, $250 fine, total cost $734.50.
Teresa J. Kroupa, 53, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $207.75.
James E. Ogden, 37, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, controlled substance violation, $750 fine - suspended, five years in prison - suspended, three years probation, total cost $5,603.
Nicole L. Cooper, 42, Mason City, conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony, five years prison - suspended, $750 fine - suspended, 3-5 years probation, total cost $1,466.06.
Jaz R. Storgaard, 21, St. Ansgar, possession of controlled substance, marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, one year probation, $250 fine, total cost $595.
Kirk W. Zacharias, 32, Osage, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, two days in jail, $250 fine, total cost $728.50.
Jacob J. Ryther, 20, Austin, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, six months probation, $315 civil penalty - suspended, total cost $265.
Nathan D. Hamel Snapp, 22, St. Paul, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine - first offense, 180 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine - suspended and operating under the influence - first offense, 180 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine - suspended, one year probation, total cost $405.16.
DISSOLUTIONS
Leeanne Ewing and Timothy C. Stoltenberg, 2/15/19.
SCHEDULED FINES
Jeffrey P. Smith, 49, Osage, speed, $119.
Daniel M. Wilber, 18, St. Ansgar, speed, $119.
Carrie R. Wagner, 42, St. Ansgar, speeding, $92.
Darla K. Heusinkveld, 65, Spring Valley, Minnesota, speeding, $92.
Jason D. Larson, 39, Chester, speed, $216.25.
Wendy M. Castillo, 40, Charles City, operate non-registered vehicle, $127.50.
Lucas L. Krull, 29, Osage, fail to obey traffic control device, $195.
Pieer E. Salib, 18, Clear Lake, speeding, $330.
Keith J. Johnson, 57, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, CMV - violation of trip permits, $127.50.
Ryan D. Grimm. 23, Osage, dark window or windshield, $127.50.
Cole D. Counsell, 21, Winona, Minnesota, speeding, $135, speed, $286.88.
Ross M. Becker, 24, Farwell, Texas, speed, $148.50.
Rogelio O. Flores, 48, Wylie, Texas, fail to obey stop or yield sign, $337.50.
Austin R. Walk, 25, Nashua, fail to obey stop or yield sign, $200.
Irina A. Donsvoka, 50, Columbus, Ohio, speed, $173.
Ariel M. Grinhaug, 24, Bettendorf, speed, $92.
Mark A. Taets, 63, Osage, speeding, $92.
Randy D. Hoffman, 71, Nora Springs, speed, $92.
Dylan M. Mueller, 21, Manly, operating non-registered vehicle, $127.50.
Benjamin J. Tindall, 44, Northwood, operating non-registered vehicle, $169.69.
Brady L. Tenge, 23, New Hampton, speeding, $168.
Justin D. Bielefeld, 29, Manly, failure to reduce speed, $195, improper lane usage, $195, failure to provide proof of financial liability. $195.
Mitchell A. Schultz, 28, Postville, speeding, $114.
Charleyann M. Kling, 24, Osage, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $397.50.
Dustin L. Martin, 21, Osage, speed, $186.50.
Amy L. Troge, 24, Mason City, speed, $186.50.
Justin T. O'Donnell, 31, St. Ansgar, speed, $92.
Nicole M. McNabb, 36, Cresco, speed, $185.63.
Kurt M. Johnson, 56, Cedar Rapids, failure to maintain control, $200.
William R. Bailey, 23, Washington, failure to have a valid license, $590.63.
Alexandra A. Patterson, St. Ansgar, speeding, $92.
Steve M. Anhorn, 59, Osage, speed, $148.50.
Bryan K. Head, 59, Marshalltown, speed, $148.50.
Kaylee K. Klaes, 18, Osage, speed, $92.
Trevor J. Wagner, 18, Osage, speed, $92.
Douglas J. Loof, 37, Radcliffe, speed, $92.
Shawn L. Sponheim, 37, Osage, speed, $92.
Donna K. Hinderks, 68, Osage, speeding, $92.
Jon M. Krebsbach, 27, Adams, Minnesota, speed, $119.
Mark A. Uhlenhopp, 59, Osage, failure to reduce speed, $200, failure to maintain to use safety belts, $127.50.
Dustin J. Leech, 24, Wheatland, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $397.50.
Rogelio P. Flores, 48, Wylie, Texas, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $1,072.50.
Jessie M. Carter, 29, St. Ansgar, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $573.75.
Amanda J. Seely, 30, Mason City, operating non-registered vehicle, $161.25, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $566.25.
Joshua K. Schifflett, 21, Marman, West Virginia, speeding, $114.
William R. Witt, 33, Osage, failure to maintain control, $200.
Jacob A. Hill, 31, Mason City, operating non-registered vehicle, $127.50.
Damarious M. Britton, 20, Mason City, speeding, $181.50, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $397.50.
Michael W. Harrold, 32, Waterloo, speed, $173.
Claire M. Sill, 31, Riceville, operation w/o registration, $168.75.
Don M. Krebsbach, 27, Adams, Minnesota, speed, $148.50.
Rogelio P. Flores, 48, Wylie, Texas, operating non-registered vehicle, $168.75.
Henry R. Hostetler, 26, Northwood, fail to display plate, $92.
Kirsten R. Linkenmeyer, 28, Riceville, speed, $108.
Lenora M. Perconti, 30, Hood River, Oregon, speed, $119.
Beverly A. Hendrickson, 57, Osage, speed, $119.
David E. Hicks, 52, Monticello, Kentucky, speed, $119.
Joshua A. Manggaard, 34, Sargeant, Minnesota, failure to maintain control, $200.
Natalie A. Johnson, 17, Osage, violation of graduated license, $132.50.
Kurt A. Kautz, 41, Millville, Minnesota, speed, $92.
Kimberly D. Hunsaker, 54, Burlington, speed, $119.
Boe D. Adams, 19, Riceville, failure to wear or maintain safety belts, $132.50.
Casey L. Thurnau, 43, Osage, speed, $92.
Patrick E. Merten, 55, Austin, Minnesota, speed, $119.
Paul R. Buckley, 58, Elma, unsafe approach to certain stationary vehicle, $200.
Dustin J. Leech, 24, Wheatland, speed, $168, operate non-registered vehicle, $127.50.
Bret W. Mayer, 36, Riceville, speeding, $303, operation without registration card or plate, $161.25.
Kourtney A. Chambers, 18, Osage, failure to yield to vehicle on right, $195.
John P. Werner, 58, Osage, trespass violations while deer hunting - first offense, $460.
Theodore J. Heimer, 74, Osage, speeding, $114.
Mitchell J. Christensen, 16, Riceville, speeding, $87.
Rebecca A. Trainer, 48, Des Moines, no proof of insurance, $402.50.
Kalia R. Strickler, 21, McIntire, registration violation, $108.
Darcey L. Hollway, 51, Stillwater, Minnesota, speed, $108.
Eric J. Nolan Kringlen, 24, Oelwein, speed, $148.50.
Rogelio R. Garcia, Jr., improper use or registration, $472.50, no proof of insurance, $573.75.
Dalton E. Upton, 20, Calmar, failure to maintain control, $200.
Jeremy D. Birchem, 26, Charles City, speed, $92.
