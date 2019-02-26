Try 1 month for 99¢

DISTRICT COURT

Nathaniel W. Dobson, 32, St. Ansgar, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine - first offense, deferred judgement, one year probation, $315 civil penalty, total cost $2,240.

Heather L. Funte, 24, Osage, driving while barred, two days in jail, $625 fine - suspended, total cost $298.

Kullen E. Broussard, 21, Grafton, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Kielany Torres Vazquez, 28, Stacyville, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, total cost $195.

Brandon L. Knutson, 32, Colfax, Wisconsin, public intoxication, $100 fine, total cost $360.

Robert L. Beatty, 29, Charles City, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, deferred judgement, one year probation, total cost $325.

Raul Serranon Jr., 29, Cedar Rapids, possession of controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, $100 fine, total cost $430.

Jason T. Lawler, 36, Osage, possession of controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, two days in jail, $250 fine, total cost $734.50.

Teresa J. Kroupa, 53, Osage, possession of drug paraphernalia, $65 fine, total cost $207.75.

James E. Ogden, 37, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, controlled substance violation, $750 fine - suspended, five years in prison - suspended, three years probation, total cost $5,603.

Nicole L. Cooper, 42, Mason City, conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony, five years prison - suspended, $750 fine - suspended, 3-5 years probation, total cost $1,466.06.

Jaz R. Storgaard, 21, St. Ansgar, possession of controlled substance, marijuana - first offense - deferred judgement, one year probation, $250 fine, total cost $595.

Kirk W. Zacharias, 32, Osage, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, two days in jail, $250 fine, total cost $728.50.

Jacob J. Ryther, 20, Austin, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana - first offense, six months probation, $315 civil penalty - suspended, total cost $265.

Nathan D. Hamel Snapp, 22, St. Paul, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine - first offense, 180 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine - suspended and operating under the influence - first offense, 180 days in jail - suspended, $315 fine - suspended, one year probation, total cost $405.16.

DISSOLUTIONS

Leeanne Ewing and Timothy C. Stoltenberg, 2/15/19.

SCHEDULED FINES

Jeffrey P. Smith, 49, Osage, speed, $119.

Daniel M. Wilber, 18, St. Ansgar, speed, $119.

Carrie R. Wagner, 42, St. Ansgar, speeding, $92.

Darla K. Heusinkveld, 65, Spring Valley, Minnesota, speeding, $92.

Jason D. Larson, 39, Chester, speed, $216.25.

Wendy M. Castillo, 40, Charles City, operate non-registered vehicle, $127.50.

Lucas L. Krull, 29, Osage, fail to obey traffic control device, $195.

Pieer E. Salib, 18, Clear Lake, speeding, $330.

Keith J. Johnson, 57, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, CMV - violation of trip permits, $127.50.

Ryan D. Grimm. 23, Osage, dark window or windshield, $127.50.

Cole D. Counsell, 21, Winona, Minnesota, speeding, $135, speed, $286.88.

Ross M. Becker, 24, Farwell, Texas, speed, $148.50.

Rogelio O. Flores, 48, Wylie, Texas, fail to obey stop or yield sign, $337.50.

Austin R. Walk, 25, Nashua, fail to obey stop or yield sign, $200.

Irina A. Donsvoka, 50, Columbus, Ohio, speed, $173.

Ariel M. Grinhaug, 24, Bettendorf, speed, $92.

Mark A. Taets, 63, Osage, speeding, $92.

Randy D. Hoffman, 71, Nora Springs, speed, $92.

Dylan M. Mueller, 21, Manly, operating non-registered vehicle, $127.50.

Benjamin J. Tindall, 44, Northwood, operating non-registered vehicle, $169.69.

Brady L. Tenge, 23, New Hampton, speeding, $168.

Justin D. Bielefeld, 29, Manly, failure to reduce speed, $195, improper lane usage, $195, failure to provide proof of financial liability. $195.

Mitchell A. Schultz, 28, Postville, speeding, $114.

Charleyann M. Kling, 24, Osage, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $397.50.

Dustin L. Martin, 21, Osage, speed, $186.50.

Amy L. Troge, 24, Mason City, speed, $186.50.

Justin T. O'Donnell, 31, St. Ansgar, speed, $92.

Nicole M. McNabb, 36, Cresco, speed, $185.63.

Kurt M. Johnson, 56, Cedar Rapids, failure to maintain control, $200.

William R. Bailey, 23, Washington, failure to have a valid license, $590.63.

Alexandra A. Patterson, St. Ansgar, speeding, $92.

Steve M. Anhorn, 59, Osage, speed, $148.50.

Bryan K. Head, 59, Marshalltown, speed, $148.50.

Kaylee K. Klaes, 18, Osage, speed, $92.

Trevor J. Wagner, 18, Osage, speed, $92.

Douglas J. Loof, 37, Radcliffe, speed, $92.

Shawn L. Sponheim, 37, Osage, speed, $92.

Donna K. Hinderks, 68, Osage, speeding, $92.

Jon M. Krebsbach, 27, Adams, Minnesota, speed, $119.

Mark A. Uhlenhopp, 59, Osage, failure to reduce speed, $200, failure to maintain to use safety belts, $127.50.

Dustin J. Leech, 24, Wheatland, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $397.50.

Rogelio P. Flores, 48, Wylie, Texas, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $1,072.50.

Jessie M. Carter, 29, St. Ansgar, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $573.75.

Amanda J. Seely, 30, Mason City, operating non-registered vehicle, $161.25, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $566.25.

Joshua K. Schifflett, 21, Marman, West Virginia, speeding, $114.

William R. Witt, 33, Osage, failure to maintain control, $200.

Jacob A. Hill, 31, Mason City, operating non-registered vehicle, $127.50.

Damarious M. Britton, 20, Mason City, speeding, $181.50, failure to provide proof of financial liability, $397.50.

Michael W. Harrold, 32, Waterloo, speed, $173.

Claire M. Sill, 31, Riceville, operation w/o registration, $168.75.

Don M. Krebsbach, 27, Adams, Minnesota, speed, $148.50.

Rogelio P. Flores, 48, Wylie, Texas, operating non-registered vehicle, $168.75.

Henry R. Hostetler, 26, Northwood, fail to display plate, $92.

Kirsten R. Linkenmeyer, 28, Riceville, speed, $108.

Lenora M. Perconti, 30, Hood River, Oregon, speed, $119.

Beverly A. Hendrickson, 57, Osage, speed, $119.

David E. Hicks, 52, Monticello, Kentucky, speed, $119.

Joshua A. Manggaard, 34, Sargeant, Minnesota, failure to maintain control, $200.

Natalie A. Johnson, 17, Osage, violation of graduated license, $132.50.

Kurt A. Kautz, 41, Millville, Minnesota, speed, $92.

Kimberly D. Hunsaker, 54, Burlington, speed, $119.

Boe D. Adams, 19, Riceville, failure to wear or maintain safety belts, $132.50.

Casey L. Thurnau, 43, Osage, speed, $92.

Patrick E. Merten, 55, Austin, Minnesota, speed, $119.

Paul R. Buckley, 58, Elma, unsafe approach to certain stationary vehicle, $200.

Dustin J. Leech, 24, Wheatland, speed, $168, operate non-registered vehicle, $127.50.

Bret W. Mayer, 36, Riceville, speeding, $303, operation without registration card or plate, $161.25.

Kourtney A. Chambers, 18, Osage, failure to yield to vehicle on right, $195.

John P. Werner, 58, Osage, trespass violations while deer hunting - first offense, $460.

Theodore J. Heimer, 74, Osage, speeding, $114.

Mitchell J. Christensen, 16, Riceville, speeding, $87.

Rebecca A. Trainer, 48, Des Moines, no proof of insurance, $402.50.

Kalia R. Strickler, 21, McIntire, registration violation, $108.

Darcey L. Hollway, 51, Stillwater, Minnesota, speed, $108.

Eric J. Nolan Kringlen, 24, Oelwein, speed, $148.50.

Rogelio R. Garcia, Jr., improper use or registration, $472.50, no proof of insurance, $573.75.

Dalton E. Upton, 20, Calmar, failure to maintain control, $200.

Jeremy D. Birchem, 26, Charles City, speed, $92.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Regional Editor

Load comments