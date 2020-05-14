Mitchell County Conservation Board reopens parks, with restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mitchell County Conservation Board has made some changes to its public safety plan to ensure people's safety as parks and campgrounds are reopening because Governor Kim Reynolds has begun lifting state restrictions.

Cedar Bridge, Otrano, and Pioneer Parks will all be opening May 14 at 8 a.m..

Halverson and Interstate Parks will remain closed until further notice. According to the Board's press release they will reopen as soon as the public water supply tests are verified, which is expected to happen before Memorial Day.

Campgrounds will be open on a first-come, first-served basis for recreational camping. All restrooms and shower buildings are currently closed, so only self-contained units, those with internal water and restroom facilities, will be allowed onto the campground.

Campsite occupancy must be less than 10 people at all times. Campers should maintain a social distancing of six feet from each other and each campsite. There will be no personal contact between the campground host and campers. Campers should wear nitrile gloves when self-registering, using hookups, and at dump stations.

The Board is asking campers to not invite visitors to their campsites.