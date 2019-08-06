OSAGE – One of the highlights of the first day of the Mitchell County Fair can be found in the 4-H building – Clover Kids Program project judging.
The Clover Kids Program is designed for children in kindergarten through third grade. It offers an afterschool program and summer day camps to help children develop skills, which they can later use when they enter 4-H in the fourth grade. Sue Ringhofer, who led the Clover Kid’s Program this year, said there were 126 kids who attended the afterschool programs in Osage and St. Ansgar.
One of the events in which Clover Kids can participate is bringing projects to the county fair. They receive some comment along with a ribbon from a judge, as well as a coupon for a free ice cream cone from the dairy trailer. The event also allows the youngsters to explain their projects and how they developed them, which helps prepare them for future 4-H judging.
This year 43 exhibitors brought a total of 64 projects to be judged.
Henry Huisman exhibited his wooden blue tractor he made. He also shared pictures of the tractor’s phases of construction on his I-Pad.
His sister, Sophie, later exhibited a painted picture, which had her overlaid name, along with a glued jigsaw puzzle.
Grayson Rysavy, 8, of St. Ansgar, shared his robot with the judge. After judging, he said, “What I liked best about Clover Kids was making homemade ice cream.”
Easton Rogers, 6, of Orchard said, “My favorite things about Clover Kids are making smoothies and turkeys.”
One of the more ingenious projects was displayed by Garrett Elgin. Elgin assembled a model of a working engine, which was operated by a small electrical motor. The clear plastic model allowed others to see the moving parts and understand how a combustible engine operates. “There are four strokes in the engine: intake, compression, power and exhaust,” he said. “Dad helped me a little bit in building this.”
Rhema Meier displayed her sit-upon, which is a type of cloth seat cushion, stuffed with paper like earlier times. “I hand stitched all but the corners,” Meier said. “I think Clover Kids is fun, because I get to do stuff like 4-Hers.”
Corbin Jacobs, 7, discussed his birdhouse with the judge. “I did the painting,” he said, “but Dad helped me build the birdhouse.”
Brailee Eastman, 6, of Riceville, exhibited projects about frogs. The first was a frog made out of green construction paper. She accompanied the frog with a poster on frogs. “I like getting to show at the fair,” Eastman said.
Clover Kids judges were Rick Sletten, Brenda Johanns and Audrey Christensen. All three of been judges for several years.
“I love to do it,” Johanns said. “You never know what kids will say. “I can’t recall how long I’ve done it, but it has been awhile,” Sletten said. “It’s fun to be with the kids.” Christensen added, “Its fun to visit with the kids about their projects, what they have learned and how they like Clover Kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.