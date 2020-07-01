Mitchell County Cattelmen's Board is seeking a 2020 Beef Queen
Beef Queen

The 2015 Mitchell County Beef Queen Emmi Taets, and the 2014 Mitchell County Beef Queen Kara Miller.

 Jim Cross Of The Press-News

The Mitchell County Cattlemen’s Board is seeking a 2020 Beef Queen.

The queen will be going into her junior or senior year of high school at a school in Mitchell County. Expectations for the queen would be handing out ribbons at the county fair during the cattle show, attend multiple grilling events, and participating in potential beef promotion events. The queen will be awarded a $250 scholarship at the beginning of her second semester of college.

Candidates should contact Beth Rachut at 515-231-5310 or rachutfarms@osage.net by July 23.

