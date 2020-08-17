Mitchell County Board OKs sheriff request for laptops

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the Aug. 4 Mitchell supervisors meeting, Sheriff Greg Beaver had asked the board to approve his request to place laptops in all the county deputies’ cars.At that meeting, Supervisor Stan Walk had asked for time to review the proposal, and at the recent Aug. 11 meeting the board approved Beaver's project. Beaver again laid out the plans for the project and asked county Attorney Mark Walk if the department was within the state’s law when using money from the Room and Board Fund to partially pay for the laptops and other technology.

Attorney Walk stated he needs to look a little deeper into the state’s statue, but currently he thinks that money from the Inmate Room and Board Fund can be used to partially finance the laptops.

The board also approved Sheriff Beaver’s request to look into finding a couple more reserve officers.

Attorney Walk suggested to the board that the county not comply with the president’s executive order, which is to not withhold Social Security and Medicare Taxes from employees’ paychecks.

“The problem is it’s not cutting taxes it is only deferring them. Most people don’t realize that,” said Walk, who believes many workers don’t realize these temporary payroll tax cuts will have to be paid when income taxes are due next spring.