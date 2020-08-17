Mitchell County Board OKs sheriff request for laptops

At the Aug. 4 Mitchell supervisors meeting, Sheriff Greg Beaver had asked the board to approve his request to place laptops in all the county deputies’ cars.At that meeting, Supervisor Stan Walk had asked for time to review the proposal, and at the recent Aug. 11 meeting the board approved Beaver's project. Beaver again laid out the plans for the project and asked county Attorney Mark Walk if the department was within the state’s law when using money from the Room and Board Fund to partially pay for the laptops and other technology.
Attorney Walk stated he needs to look a little deeper into the state’s statue, but currently he thinks that money from the Inmate Room and Board Fund can be used to partially finance the laptops.
The board also approved Sheriff Beaver’s request to look into finding a couple more reserve officers.
Attorney Walk suggested to the board that the county not comply with the president’s executive order, which is to not withhold Social Security and Medicare Taxes from employees’ paychecks.
“The problem is it’s not cutting taxes it is only deferring them. Most people don’t realize that,” said Walk, who believes many workers don’t realize these temporary payroll tax cuts will have to be paid when income taxes are due next spring.
“My advice is just to ignore it,” said Attorney Walk.
Supervisor Walk asked for an open vote showing the board supported Attorney Walk’s advice. The board approved the motion unanimously.
County Engineer Rich Brumm asked for a vote allowing him to modify a construction plan for resurfacing road work on Foothill Avenue into Saint Ansgar. The original plan was to stop the resurfacing at Eighth Street, where the modified plan allows the resurfacing to continue to Fourth Street. The board approved the modification.
While discussing the FY 20/21 Osage Library contract, Supervisor Barb Francis provided two suggestions for the new five-member board that will be seated in January.
“Next year I would like to see a comparison of circulation for two years,” said Francis. She also thinks the new board should take a look at the current wages for the library staff. Francis has looked into what other staffs are paid, and said Osage staffers, “are paid less than others.”
The supervisors also approved a resolution for approving the final plat of Echo Ridge second subdivision, located just north of St Ansgar.
“It’s a good deal. It brings people into the area. The ground is not a high CSR, so it’s a good use of the area,” said Supervisor Walk. The board approved the resolution.
Francis told board members that preparation for the expanded five-member county board are already underway and a room has been found to facilitate two more board members.
