Mitchell County board OKs new home building program application

Five Commercial Incentive Program applications were approved at the Aug. 25 Mitchell County Supervisors meeting.

Mitchell County’s Economic Development Director Tony Stonecypher said the applications were submitted by Lynn Hemann of L and R Builders of Osage. Hemann had previously purchased five lots near the Osage Airport from the City of Osage, and has plans to build moderately priced homes that would be suitable for younger families or older residents.

The purposed one level homes will be a little under 2,000 square feet and contain three bedrooms. Stonecypher said the cost of the house will be in the $180,000 range, and will help buyers who are looking for a lower priced new home.

“These homes will be more attractive for younger and older people. I think that was more what we had in mind when this program was started,” said Stonecypher. He also told the board there still is around $400,000 available in the incentive fund.

Supervisor Barb Francis, who has been advocating the use of the incentive program to construct moderate priced housing said, “I was really pleased. They will be more affordable and nice. I would like to see new people come forward and try for it.”