Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, District 5: Tony Wynohrad

Tony Wynohrad is new to the politics world, besides his ninth-grade win as class president, but as the owner of one of Osage's more recently launched small businesses, Wynohrad has a lot of insight when it comes to seeing how county government directly impacts business owners, and thinks that will be a benefit to him as he runs for the District 5 Board of Supervisors seat.

Wynohrad, 47, opened Limestone Brewers in Osage around three years ago, and also works as a software consultant. He said while he appreciates the contributions and viewpoints of older government officials, he'd like to see things change a bit for the younger generation, and would like to see the growing younger population better represented.

"I actually voted for five, versus three, (board seats) and the reason I voted for five is so that we could have broader representation in our county," Wynohrad said. "We are seeing younger people moving back to our communities ... and they should also have a voice."

The subject of Tax Increment Financing also catches Wynohrad's eye. He'd like to look farther down the road, and steer away from using TIF money for maintenance items like road paving and gravel upkeep. Instead, Wynohrad said he wants to making sure TIF is used to fund projects which generate taxes to keep the county more perpetually funded.