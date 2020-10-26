Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, District 5: Gary Fossey

Gary Fossey, of St. Ansgar, is retired as a county employee with over 20 years on the job.
Now, he wants to head back, but this time, he wants to be the one helping to make the decisions. So he's running for the District 5 Supervisor seat.
With his experience in county works, Fossey believes he would make a good fit on the board. "Being a resident of Mitchell County, and retired, maybe I could put more time in and try to come up with some really, really good ideas to improve things," Fossey said.
"Coming from being an employee for 24 years, I think there might be some ideas as far as road projects that could be researched better, and maybe get some more wear out of the road surfaces" Fossey said. "There's a lot of cement roads that are kind of breaking up, and if you didn't know that, all you have to do is drive down one."
With the newly expanded districts map in Mitchell County, and the move from three to five supervisors, Fossey believes that it might be a little more challenging for the board to reach agreements, but he also believes there's a benefit to more voices.
"I think I can really work with many of them (board members) quite well," Fossey said. "I think there will be a lot of good ideas, and we can come to some really good agreements. But there again, we're going to have five different opinions, and it might be harder to do anything."
Fossey said there's nothing specific that he wants to tackle in office, but is more looking to contribute to the conversation and help where he can.
"Just working with the county for that many years, I think I have some really good ideas that maybe we could communicate and talk with one another [about.]"
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
