Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, District 5: Gary Fossey

Gary Fossey, of St. Ansgar, is retired as a county employee with over 20 years on the job.

Now, he wants to head back, but this time, he wants to be the one helping to make the decisions. So he's running for the District 5 Supervisor seat.

With his experience in county works, Fossey believes he would make a good fit on the board. "Being a resident of Mitchell County, and retired, maybe I could put more time in and try to come up with some really, really good ideas to improve things," Fossey said.

"Coming from being an employee for 24 years, I think there might be some ideas as far as road projects that could be researched better, and maybe get some more wear out of the road surfaces" Fossey said. "There's a lot of cement roads that are kind of breaking up, and if you didn't know that, all you have to do is drive down one."

With the newly expanded districts map in Mitchell County, and the move from three to five supervisors, Fossey believes that it might be a little more challenging for the board to reach agreements, but he also believes there's a benefit to more voices.