Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, District 2: Jim Wherry

"There are a lot of people now living in larger towns and maybe don’t want to live there anymore so it’s an opportunity for people to come back to us," Wherry said.

But then it becomes important to retain those people.

Wherry thinks that a crucial part of that is investing in existing housing stock in the county. New projects have their place though they can require more of a lift than revitalizing what has been around.

"I endorse the housing program. It shouldn’t be a custom program. We should improve the homes that need a lot of repairs," Wherry said.

He added that he feels similarly about road structures in the county as well. "We have a lot of road structures that don’t meet state funding requirements so it’s on the backs of Mitchell County."

Though that's not something Wherry would want to see tax increment financing or TIF money put toward. He thinks that that method of funding, which redirects a portion of taxes to help finance development in an area, should go toward long-term projects and not short-term matters such as refinishing gravel roads.