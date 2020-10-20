Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, District 2: Jim Wherry

When Jim Wherry was growing up, he thought often about leaving his native Mitchell County for something bigger and more sprawling. But 45 years later, a sizeable chunk of that spent working in the engineer's office on project design and construction, Wherry wants to get people to Mitchell County.
And if he gets elected to the board of supervisors, Wherry has a few ideas for how to do it.
Wherry points out that having an asset such as the Cedar River flowing through the area is a good way to bring in recreationalists. Especially if it's developed further.
"How we can get people?" Wherry asked. "Develop a kayak area on the Cedar River. When people come to this county for those things, they spend their money."
It's not the only chance for potential growth that Wherry sees. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating in so many ways, Wherry acknowledged there could be opportunities that emerge from it.
"There are a lot of people now living in larger towns and maybe don’t want to live there anymore so it’s an opportunity for people to come back to us," Wherry said.
But then it becomes important to retain those people.
Wherry thinks that a crucial part of that is investing in existing housing stock in the county. New projects have their place though they can require more of a lift than revitalizing what has been around.
"I endorse the housing program. It shouldn’t be a custom program. We should improve the homes that need a lot of repairs," Wherry said.
He added that he feels similarly about road structures in the county as well. "We have a lot of road structures that don’t meet state funding requirements so it’s on the backs of Mitchell County."
Though that's not something Wherry would want to see tax increment financing or TIF money put toward. He thinks that that method of funding, which redirects a portion of taxes to help finance development in an area, should go toward long-term projects and not short-term matters such as refinishing gravel roads.
"It’s legal to do that but I view TIF as something being needed to use on something that lasts 20 years," Wherry said.
To do that, to get long-lasting work done, Wherry recognizes that there needs to be consensus. Collaboration needs to happen.
"I realize that it’s not just one person making decisions and everyone follows them. The best decisions are made by a group of people and from a public that has an idea," he said.
If that does happen, Wherry thinks it'll be the start of getting people to Mitchell County.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
