Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, District 2: Al Winters

"That is going to provide this county with immense opportunities if it is accessible for all people," Winters said.

Agriculture's as big of focus for Winters as technology is. He refers to himself as an "old farmboy" and recognizes that ag plays an outsized role in the economic strength of the county. With that, Winters said it's important to bolster the farmlands.

"We have to support these producers and make sure they can get business."

While Winters talks a lot about looking forward and solving present problems, there are issues where he made clear he cares about the past. Particularly when it comes to buildings.

One realm Winters believes that the county board should occupy is incentivizing upkeep and improvements for buildings in the county that are now decades old or older. "There are a lot of buildings on Main Street that are 100 years old and require a lot of upkeep and we really ought to look at taxes on those," he said.