Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, District 1: Dave Stauffer

And there would be plenty of issues for Stauffer to make judgments on if he won.

Of course there's the issue of tax increment financing or TIF money which redirects a portion of taxes to help finance development in an area or on a project site. How often, when and in what ways it's used are key dividing lines for races in Mitchell County.

"I feel that in the use of TIF money we have to make sure it’s used wisely," Stauffer said. "We have to be careful that we aren’t misusing or wasting county money and that we don’t get to a point where we overtax the residents and drive people away from Mitchell County."

In another realm of spending, Stauffer also wants to see more of a focus urban renewal and redevelopment as opposed to always building up from scratch. He said that he feels that there are people living in older homes that don’t get the kind of money for renovations that can go to newer, higher cost housing developments. "We need to focus on things like that Stauffer said.