Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, Distrct 4: Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer, 60, of rural Stacyville, has never run in an election before this year, but it's been on his mind for a while.
After he was asked in 2018 to help redistrict Mitchell County after a public measure passed to add two seats to the county board of supervisors, Mayer became interested in pursuing one of the seats himself.
"I'd been kind of thinking about [running,] and I had some encouragement from a number people who think I would do a good job," Mayer said.
Mayer, who has spent the last two decades as the maintenance director of an Osage long-term health care facility, felt his proficiencies would easily apply to the skill set one would need to sit on the board of supervisors.
"The job I do now — I'm involved with budgets, hiring and firing, and figuring out the best way to take care of problems — I think is along the same order," Mayer said. "I would be a good supervisor."
Once he made up his mind to run, Mayer said started attending every supervisor meeting to get to know the inner workings of the board. "If you're gonna do it, you've got to know what's going on."
Mayer is a lifelong resident of the area, growing up in Stacyville, and said he's got a few of ideas he thinks would make things better for his fellow Mitchell County residents, that he'd like to implement right away, if elected.
"I feel like I could save taxpayers some money. I've pinpointed ways to save money — just some things I've picked up on going to the meetings," Mayer said.
Another issue Mayer would like to examine is what he thinks could be a better effort to provide transparency to residents. "I feel the public needs to know everything that goes on (in the meetings). They should know," Mayer said.
"I just want to do the right thing."
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
