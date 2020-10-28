Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, Distrct 4: Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer, 60, of rural Stacyville, has never run in an election before this year, but it's been on his mind for a while.

After he was asked in 2018 to help redistrict Mitchell County after a public measure passed to add two seats to the county board of supervisors, Mayer became interested in pursuing one of the seats himself.

"I'd been kind of thinking about [running,] and I had some encouragement from a number people who think I would do a good job," Mayer said.

Mayer, who has spent the last two decades as the maintenance director of an Osage long-term health care facility, felt his proficiencies would easily apply to the skill set one would need to sit on the board of supervisors.

"The job I do now — I'm involved with budgets, hiring and firing, and figuring out the best way to take care of problems — I think is along the same order," Mayer said. "I would be a good supervisor."

Once he made up his mind to run, Mayer said started attending every supervisor meeting to get to know the inner workings of the board. "If you're gonna do it, you've got to know what's going on."