Mitchell County Board holds off on paying St Ansgar daydare grant

A discussion of how funding will be handled between the present three-member and the future elected five-member supervisor board arose during the Oct. 13 meeting.

During the approval of claims Supervisor Barb Francis stated it had been suggested that since the Wee Saints Day Care in St. Ansgar had not yet submitted any bills toward their already $100,000 approved grant, that perhaps the money should be temporarily held by the county.

“They have given us good updates, but I haven’t seen any bills yet, so I wonder if we should hold off and draw interest,” said Francis. Supervisor Steve Smolik agreed.

A discussion followed over whether the funding needed to be dispersed this year, or if funds could be held and allow the future elected board to disperse the money in 2021.

“The new board wouldn’t have to honor that agreement,” said Supervisor Stan Walk.

Smolik asked County Attorney Mark Walk what his view was in allowing the new board to hand out the promised funding next year. Attorney Walk suggested it would be better if the money was dispersed before Dec. 31, to save any possible legal complication with a new board.