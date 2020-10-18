Mitchell County Board holds off on paying St Ansgar daydare grant

A discussion of how funding will be handled between the present three-member and the future elected five-member supervisor board arose during the Oct. 13 meeting.
During the approval of claims Supervisor Barb Francis stated it had been suggested that since the Wee Saints Day Care in St. Ansgar had not yet submitted any bills toward their already $100,000 approved grant, that perhaps the money should be temporarily held by the county.
“They have given us good updates, but I haven’t seen any bills yet, so I wonder if we should hold off and draw interest,” said Francis. Supervisor Steve Smolik agreed.
A discussion followed over whether the funding needed to be dispersed this year, or if funds could be held and allow the future elected board to disperse the money in 2021.
“The new board wouldn’t have to honor that agreement,” said Supervisor Stan Walk.
Smolik asked County Attorney Mark Walk what his view was in allowing the new board to hand out the promised funding next year. Attorney Walk suggested it would be better if the money was dispersed before Dec. 31, to save any possible legal complication with a new board.
Smolik moved to drop the funding from the current claims and Francis seconded the motion. Walk voted against temporarily holding of the funds. Francis said she will honor the promised money to the St Ansgar Day Care, and will revisit the actual disbursement of funds at a later date.
County Engineer Rich Brumm told the board he is continuing to look for a smaller excavator that will cost the county from $150,000 to $180,000. Supervisor Walk requested that Brumm look into how much previous paving the county has paid for in the town of Osage, as compared to what St Ansgar has received. Brumm stated he would look up the information and report back to the board.
There was no discussion during a public hearing on selling an abandoned right-of-way to Randi Johnson. The board later approved the sale of the land to Johnson.
Supervisor Walk stated that during a North Iowa Area Council of Government meeting that insurance premiums for that agency’s employees has increased over a third, and he questions how much Mitchell County Employees insurance will rise in December.
He also stated that the North Iowa Transit company run by the NIACOG Agency has seen rides drop from 27,000 to 28,000 rides per month pre-COVID-19, to a low of 5,000 rides per month after the virus struck. He says the number of riders is currently rising and that NIACOG has received enough Federal COVID-19 relief money to keep the transit system operating smoothly.
