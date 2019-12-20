Mitchell County Board approves raises for staff, elected officials

“Mitchell County officials were honored, because we haven’t had any serious accidents over the past five years,” said Tusler.

Redistricting plan

County Attorney Mark Walk told the board they would have to enact a redistricting ordinance for the county, now that the State of Iowa has approved the recent redistricting plan. A public hearing will then be held before the supervisors can formerly approve the redistricting for the 2020 election of the county’s five supervisors.

Damage clause needed

Attorney Walk informed the board he had contacted Kingland Construction Company about not having a liquidated damage clause in their contract for the remodel of the Home Health/Public Health offices. He discovered the original plans were void of the clause so Kingland submitted a bid with the understanding there would no liquidated damages clause. Citing the new information, Walk said the county will have to sign the contract without the clause, but stated the clause should be included in future contracts.

Money requested