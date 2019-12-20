Mitchell County Board approves raises for staff, elected officials

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 17 OK'd the Compensation Board's recommendation for pay raises for elected officials and county employees.
A 3.5 percent pay raise for the county attorney, auditor, recorder, and treasurer was approved raising the auditor, recorder, and treasurer's wages to $62,352.54 per year, and the county attorney’s salary to $75,051.99.
The sheriff’s annual wage increased 4.5 percent to $88,769.62, and a 2.5 percent raise for county supervisors raised annual wages to $40,873.93, except for the board chair who will receive $42,073.93 in 2020.
The supervisors also approved a 3 percent increase in wages for county employees, and Stan Walk moved to increase the floor to 60 cents per hour. “We have had a 50 cent floor for many years, but I think it needs to be raised to 60 cents,” said Walk stating that a straight percentage increase wouldn’t help new employees much. The 60 cent floor ensures that every county employee will get at least a 60 cent per hour raise in the coming year.
Safe driving awards
Before the meeting Adam Shirley, director of Mitchell County Conservation; Greg Beaver, Sheriff; Rich Brumm, county engineer; and Melissa Tusler, county safety coordinator; were honored with general and vehicle safety plaques from the Heartland Insurance Risk Pool.
“Mitchell County officials were honored, because we haven’t had any serious accidents over the past five years,” said Tusler.
Redistricting plan
County Attorney Mark Walk told the board they would have to enact a redistricting ordinance for the county, now that the State of Iowa has approved the recent redistricting plan. A public hearing will then be held before the supervisors can formerly approve the redistricting for the 2020 election of the county’s five supervisors.
Damage clause needed
Attorney Walk informed the board he had contacted Kingland Construction Company about not having a liquidated damage clause in their contract for the remodel of the Home Health/Public Health offices. He discovered the original plans were void of the clause so Kingland submitted a bid with the understanding there would no liquidated damages clause. Citing the new information, Walk said the county will have to sign the contract without the clause, but stated the clause should be included in future contracts.
Money requested
Marie Boyd, who represented Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, which is an organization that promotes locally grown food, gave a presentation of the group’s activities over the past year and asked the Supervisors for a $3,100 grant. Molly Anderegg approached the Board for a $5,000 grant for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program where senior citizens mentor students who need improvement in reading skills. Anderegg said local teachers have praised the program, and the positive results it has had on students’ performances. Milt Owen and Ellen Friedrich of the Mitchell Soil and Water District provided a year end presentation, and asked for funding for water sampling. The organizations were told the Board would consider their requests after county budgeting is discussed in January.
The Budgeting Committee Schedule for January was also discussed with County Auditor Lowell Tesch, and will be posted at the courthouse. It was noted that concerned citizens would fare better attending these meetings, than waiting for the supervisors' final approval of the county budget at the public budget hearing.
Bob Lincoln, CEO of County Social Services, also gave a yearly summary of the organization’s activities. During the presentation he stated the organization had reduced cost by over $9 million in two years, without cutting services, by helping to get clients on Medicaid, and private insurance. He pointed out that the agency, which will become one employer for 22 counties, is working with law enforcement and local hospitals to deal with the ever expanding mental health crisis. Lincoln stated the reorganization of the 22 counties’ Social Services/Mental Health and Disability into a one employer agency should aid in efficiency and cutting costs.
The supervisors next meeting is slated for Dec. 31.
Retraction or Correction: It was incorrectly reported is the December 10 Press News that: “the base pay for Mitchell County employees was increased to $16 per hour. It should have read, “Effective December 2, 2019 Raina Roll, Accounts Payable Clerk is to receive a six-month salary step increase to $16.00 per hour.”