Mitchell County auditor proposes digitizing property transfer books

At the Sept. 8 meeting of the Mitchell County Supervisors, County Auditor Lowell Tesch proposed that the county purchase a program to digitize property transfers. Tesch said a representative of Cott Systems of Columbus Ohio, has been in contact with him, and the firm can provide a program where paper records in his department can be placed into a digitized form.

“This program would digitize all our property transfer books and make it easier for people who come in to find information,” said Tesch. “By doing this all sections would be in order. Surveyors and people looking up genealogies could use this. With the wind tower people, they were in here looking at stuff for months.”

Besides saving time and providing chronological records, the system will also provide storage safety should anything destroy the physical copies which the county now stores. The public will also have access to the data online.