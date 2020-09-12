Mitchell County auditor proposes digitizing property transfer books

At the Sept. 8 meeting of the Mitchell County Supervisors, County Auditor Lowell Tesch proposed that the county purchase a program to digitize property transfers. Tesch said a representative of Cott Systems of Columbus Ohio, has been in contact with him, and the firm can provide a program where paper records in his department can be placed into a digitized form.
“This program would digitize all our property transfer books and make it easier for people who come in to find information,” said Tesch. “By doing this all sections would be in order. Surveyors and people looking up genealogies could use this. With the wind tower people, they were in here looking at stuff for months.”
Besides saving time and providing chronological records, the system will also provide storage safety should anything destroy the physical copies which the county now stores. The public will also have access to the data online.
Tesch said the digitizing would cost $32,000 if Cott Systems takes information off-site to be copied, or $39,000 if the company digitizes information on site. He stated that about 40 counties in Iowa already are engaged in the program. “We can get this paid for with a grant,” said Tesch, who encouraged the Board to act before the end of September, because the company will move out of state to work, and won’t return until after the first of the year.
The board asked County Attorney Mark Walk to look over the proposed contract, and the supervisors will then consider the program at the next board meeting.
County Engineer Rich Brumm’s later informed the board of his working in connection with the Federal Highway Administration on the overlay of cement to resurface roads. Brumm has had extensive experience with such projects and is serving in an advisory role for other counties and states, which are considering similar road projects.
Supervisor Stan Walk asked board members if he could look into finding a reasonable-priced portable building for sorting cans and bottles for County Conservation. Walk stated that last winter the bottles and cans were sorted basically in an outdoor setting, with a portable heater providing the only heat source for the workers. The board encouraged Walk to find a suitable building to provide shelter for sorters this winter.
Barb Francis told the board that the County Social Services Committee, on which she currently serves, is in the processes of interviewing candidates for the CEO of Mitchell County Social Services position, which was recently vacated by Bob Lincoln, who left to take a similar position in the Waterloo area.
