Mitchell County Auditor promotes 'Voter Registration Day'

Mitchell County Auditor Rachel Foster will be joining Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and auditors across the state in encouraging Iowa high schools to conduct voter registration drives on March 30.

According to a release, the date coincides with the 50th anniversary of Iowa ratifying the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to issue an official proclamation declaring March 30 as “Iowa High School Voter Registration Day,” according to the release.

“We are encouraging students to register to vote," Foster said. "Registering to vote is a very easy process and we would love to help you out."

According to the release, state law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote. There are almost 2,000 17-year-olds currently registered in Iowa.

“It’s crucial for young people to learn that registering to vote and participating in elections is the best way to make sure your voice is heard,” Pate said in the release. “My office is working with schools across the state to help them register eligible students.”