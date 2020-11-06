Mitchell County attorney talks road abandonment

During the Nov. 3 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Attorney Mark Walk discussed the procedures that are necessary to legally abandon a county road.
The discussion arose because Supervisor Stan Walk had been approached by a land owner who had land located at the end of a section of road that the county had closed long ago.
Wanting to build on his property the land owner asked Walk if the county would be responsible to reopen the road, which has grown up in trees and shrubs. Supervisor Walk had contacted County Attorney Mark Walk about the matter and in turn the county attorney laid out the procedures for abandoning what is now listed as a closed road.
“Just because a road is physically abandoned, doesn’t mean it’s legally abandoned,” said Attorney Walk. “When the county abandons a road it goes back to the property owners.”
Walk told the board that when the land was originally plotted it was dedicated to the property owners adjacent to the road and the county later assumed an easement for it.
“If we legally abandon it, it goes back to the property owners. It is not ours to legally sell. That is my legal interpretation,” attorney Walk said.
He went on to tell the board that the county has always required those who have requested an abandonment to hire a lawyer to do all the legal work. The county holds a public hearing and then turns the land back to the adjacent landowners.
The problem with the current situation is the landowner seeking information on the abandonment of the road has property beyond where the closed road starts and other property owners along that stretch of road would be entitled to the returned land. Attorney Walk suggested the landowner have his attorney look into the matter and see if he could work out an agreement with the other landowners so a private road could be established should the Board vote to abandon the road.
Attorney Walk also told the Board that a trial had taken place last week concerning the debris at Russ Kephart’s property in New Haven and he is awaiting a ruling on the matter.
County Auditor Lowell Tesch reported to the supervisors that early voting was at a record high, and that 48 percent of eligible voters had already voted. He stated that on one day his office had received an average of 20 people voting per hour. He predicted with walk-in votes on Election Day, this year would set a Mitchell County record for voting in the General Election.
