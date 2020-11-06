Mitchell County attorney talks road abandonment

During the Nov. 3 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Attorney Mark Walk discussed the procedures that are necessary to legally abandon a county road.

The discussion arose because Supervisor Stan Walk had been approached by a land owner who had land located at the end of a section of road that the county had closed long ago.

Wanting to build on his property the land owner asked Walk if the county would be responsible to reopen the road, which has grown up in trees and shrubs. Supervisor Walk had contacted County Attorney Mark Walk about the matter and in turn the county attorney laid out the procedures for abandoning what is now listed as a closed road.

“Just because a road is physically abandoned, doesn’t mean it’s legally abandoned,” said Attorney Walk. “When the county abandons a road it goes back to the property owners.”

Walk told the board that when the land was originally plotted it was dedicated to the property owners adjacent to the road and the county later assumed an easement for it.

“If we legally abandon it, it goes back to the property owners. It is not ours to legally sell. That is my legal interpretation,” attorney Walk said.