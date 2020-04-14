Mitchell County and Osage haven't seen road use tax COVID-19 effects yet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Iowa Department of Transpiration (DOT) sent out an email to Iowa communities on March 31 stating that because gas prices are lower and less people are driving due to COVID-19 it would likely see at least a 25 percent reduction in road use tax funds from the state.

Osage’s Director of Public Works Jerry Dunlay says that although the road use tax is one of his department’s biggest assets in terms of its budget, he doesn’t see the reduction affecting them too much. According to Dunlay this is because Public Works only does a big project about every two years. The last project was completed in the fall of 2019, so they have some time before the next one comes around.

Right now Public Works is focusing on road maintenance, which is something they budget for in-house.

“We’re going to be tightening up our belt a little bit and seeing where this thing goes,” says Dunlay. He isn’t expecting a lot of downturn as of yet because what they’re seeing right now is based off what happened in March, which is when the virus first hit.

Dunlay says if things don’t change Public Works won’t see the effects until June.