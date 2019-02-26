OSAGE | This year’s Mitchell County Ag Breakfast, held during National Ag Week, will be held from 6:30 – 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, at the Cedar River Complex Event Center, 1006 Chestnut St., Osage. This event is open to the public.
The keynote speakers are Ivan Wold of Wold’s Tire and Rim, recipient of the Farm Bureau Federation’s Renew Rural Iowa Grant, and Dr. Mark A. Edelman, Professor of Economics at Iowa State University and Director of the Community Vitality Center (CVC).
The CVC Mission is to serve as a catalyst in developing innovative demonstration, collaboration, and dialogue projects for enhancing the vitality of Iowa Communities and rural areas.
Tickets are $10 each and are available at the ISU Extension and Outreach office. To purchase tickets, or sponsor this event, contact Darla Olson at the ISU Mitchell County Extension and Outreach office at 641-732-5574 or at 315 Main St., Osage.
