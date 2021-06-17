Mitchell County ag breakfast back after two year hiatus

Another portion of his presentation focused on grief, which we all will experience during our lifetime, he said. Loss of a loved one, job, or losing a farm operation all bring grief, and we need to acknowledge that grief.

“There is more to life than the farm, even when the farm has been our life. A farmer’s emotions and identity can be tied to the land," he said, citing past and present difficulties in the farm economy.

Speaking of the recent derecho in Central Iowa, he pointed to the many losses farmers had incurred during the past year. To offset the grief that accompanies losses, Tranel stated one must face the losses and acknowledge them, look forward to the future, identify and deal with feelings, share one’s emotions with others, and recognize that grief and loss can cause one to direct their anger toward loved ones.

He said there is always hope for the future.

Lynn Pester, who was a guest at the Main Reality table said the event went well.

“I think the event was a good and timely thing," she said. "I was very impressed with the presentation and the breakfast as well.”

Clarence Kruse, who purchased the tickets for Main Realty, agreed.