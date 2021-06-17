Mitchell County ag breakfast back after two year hiatus

“This is a little different, but it’s good to get everybody back together. It’s good to celebrate agriculture at any time.”
Those were the words spoken Thursday by Darla Olson, director of Mitchell County Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach, to open the Mitchell County Ag Breakfast.
The resumption of the annual breakfast took place at the Cedar River Event Center in Osage after a two year hiatus.
“We are excited to get back to do programming again,” Olson said. "The last Mitchell County Ag Breakfast was held in March of 2019 during Ag Week, but this year’s event wasn’t held until June due to Covid restrictions."
Helping serve at the breakfast were members of Mitchell County 4-H, Osage FFA, Osage Chamber of Commerce, Farm Bureau, and members of the Mitchell County Extension staff.
Twenty nine businesses throughout Mitchell County purchased tickets for tables for their clients and area farmers.
The program began with a full course breakfast, and then guest speaker Dr. Larry Tranel of ISU Extension and Outreach gave a presentation on mental health, which has become a major concern for those in the farming community.
Dr. Tranel is both an Extension Dairy Specialist for Northeast and Southeast Iowa, and also holds a doctorate degree in psychology and gives workshops on how to handle farm stress and grief.
“Sometimes on a dairy farm you can have several stress factors in a single day, so you have to know how to work through stress,” Tranel said.
He pointed out that learning to think correctly can have a great impact on one’s emotional well-being.
“Positive thinking brings positive emotions,” Tranel said.
He stated that farmers’ major concerns center around the weather, and farm markets, which they can have little effect on, so farmers must develop a personal strategy to deal with those uncontrollable elements.
Some of the strategies he said can help when stress arises is to first acknowledge that negative events will arise in a farming operation.
Tranel emphasized that deep breathing exercises can help lessen stress by pumping more oxygen to the brain, which improves mental processing. Exercise and good posture also helps provide a more positive outlook on life.
He said connecting with others, and expressing one’s concerns not only helps provide social interaction, but provides a way of expressing the turmoil that resides within us. He cited research that proves that people with a spiritual connection handle stress better than those who don’t.
“It’s been found that people who enjoy life live 28 percent longer,” Tranel said.
Another portion of his presentation focused on grief, which we all will experience during our lifetime, he said. Loss of a loved one, job, or losing a farm operation all bring grief, and we need to acknowledge that grief.
“There is more to life than the farm, even when the farm has been our life. A farmer’s emotions and identity can be tied to the land," he said, citing past and present difficulties in the farm economy.
Speaking of the recent derecho in Central Iowa, he pointed to the many losses farmers had incurred during the past year. To offset the grief that accompanies losses, Tranel stated one must face the losses and acknowledge them, look forward to the future, identify and deal with feelings, share one’s emotions with others, and recognize that grief and loss can cause one to direct their anger toward loved ones.
He said there is always hope for the future.
Lynn Pester, who was a guest at the Main Reality table said the event went well.
“I think the event was a good and timely thing," she said. "I was very impressed with the presentation and the breakfast as well.”
Clarence Kruse, who purchased the tickets for Main Realty, agreed.
“We sponsored a table because we support Mitchell County and the farm community," he said. "The food was good and the speaker was good. I think it’s good to stop and think about what we really want out of life. So often we don’t take time to do that. We are so busy making money that we don’t think about what we do with it.”