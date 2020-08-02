Mitchell County 4-Hers receive written critiques

Due to the ongoing coronavirus, Mitchell County Extension and Outreach, and the Mitchell County Fair Board created a safe environment so 4-Hers could still exhibit the projects they had been working on throughout the year.
4-Hers were able to bring their exhibits to the Cedar River Event Center on the fairgrounds on July 27.
On July 28, judges from throughout North Iowa came to critique the projects, and wrote out comments for each entry. Donning masks and socially distancing, judges were assisted by adult and 4-H volunteers. Volunteers transported each project to the proper judge’s table, and after a critique was written a ribbon was awarded, and then the project was returned to the exhibitor’s club’s table. Exhibitors picked up their entries, and written comments on Thursday afternoon.
“All 99 counties in Iowa provided a 4-H experience of some sort for their youth,” said Gail Castillo, who is the youth program specialist for several northern Iowa counties. “We believe 4-Hers need feedback on what they are learning, so we are thankful for our partners who helped to make this happen.”
The changed judging format discouraged some youth from participating in the 4-H event this year.
“Some people thought this wasn’t worth their time, but we still wanted to bring stuff,” said Lauren Bork, who will be a senior at St Ansgar High School this fall, and who was on hand to assist in the recording of ribbons. For multiple years Lauren has had projects that went on to compete at the Iowa State Fair.
“This year I brought clothing, woodworking, needle work and sewing, food and nutrition, photography and a home improvement project to be judged,” said Lauren. “It is different. This is the first year we have had written comments at the county fair. With my baked stuff they could break it up, but they couldn’t taste it.”
Assisting Lauren at the ribbon recording table was her younger sister Natalie, who will be going into ninth grade. Commenting on previous years when exhibitors and judges could visited about the entries, Natalie said, “Sitting across from judges, you can talk more about your project, and you get to know the judge better.” Natalie has had projects qualify for the State Fair three times.
The judges also missed the open communications with the 4-Hers.
“I think you lose something when you can’t ask questions of exhibitors. I don’t get to ask kids why they did this or that. It’s a lot easier when judging is done through conversation. I’ve been doing a lot of writing,” said Emily Leerhoff of Clarksville, who was judging her first 4-H Fair event.
Fifty-year veteran of 4-H judging, Sandy Hitzhusen of Mason City said, “What I miss most is not seeing the reactions of the kids, and not being able to ask them questions to clarify things.”
“And it is harder to know that what you write is going to be interpreted right,” added judge Kathy Meon from Decorah.
Despite the restriction, and social distancing, the judges moved through the entries quickly. “Even though it was different, it went smoothly. This would have been impossible without all of our volunteers,” said Oliva Logue, Mitchell County’s youth director, who coordinated the event.
Exhibiting 4-Hers appreciated the effort to hold the county judging.
“I am glad they worked hard to get something done with the judging. They easily could have said they weren’t doing anything this year,” said Lauren Bork.
“I thought it was good they let us do something, because we don’t get to do many things at this time,” added sister Natalie.
Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding this year's Mitchell County Fair -- and county…
