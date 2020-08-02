Mitchell County 4-Hers receive written critiques

“This year I brought clothing, woodworking, needle work and sewing, food and nutrition, photography and a home improvement project to be judged,” said Lauren. “It is different. This is the first year we have had written comments at the county fair. With my baked stuff they could break it up, but they couldn’t taste it.”

Assisting Lauren at the ribbon recording table was her younger sister Natalie, who will be going into ninth grade. Commenting on previous years when exhibitors and judges could visited about the entries, Natalie said, “Sitting across from judges, you can talk more about your project, and you get to know the judge better.” Natalie has had projects qualify for the State Fair three times.

The judges also missed the open communications with the 4-Hers.

“I think you lose something when you can’t ask questions of exhibitors. I don’t get to ask kids why they did this or that. It’s a lot easier when judging is done through conversation. I’ve been doing a lot of writing,” said Emily Leerhoff of Clarksville, who was judging her first 4-H Fair event.

Fifty-year veteran of 4-H judging, Sandy Hitzhusen of Mason City said, “What I miss most is not seeing the reactions of the kids, and not being able to ask them questions to clarify things.”