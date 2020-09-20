 Skip to main content
Mitchell County 4-Hers earn honors at Show Iowa
Mitchell County 4-Hers earn honors at Show Iowa

Mitchell County 4-H members participated in the 2020 Special Edition State 4-H Livestock Show and Special Edition Exhibition.

The livestock shows, held over three weekends in August, provided an opportunity for Iowa 4-H youth to showcase their work and livestock projects. Special Edition Exhibition, was a virtual celebration of 4-H Exhibits, Communication Events, and Awardrobe Clothing Selection.

Welcome sign with ribbon

Carson Marcks with his welcome sign made from old granary board and discarded horse shoe.

4-H Show Iowa provided a state level recognition to partially replace the loss of these opportunities due to the postponement of the 2020 Iowa State Fair.

Mitchell County 4-H Special Edition State 4-H Livestock Show exhibitors:

Hale Dieterich, St. Ansgar, St. Ansgar Believers, Breeding Beef - Charolais, Blue

Alexis Kolbet, Rudd, Osage High Towers, Breeding Sheep - Dorset Yearling Ewe Slick-Shorn, Purple, 2nd Place; Black Face Commercial Ewe, Blue; Pedigree Wether Dam, Purple; Market Sheep - Black Face Market Lambs, 1 Blue and 1 Purple

Rae-Lynn Meitner, St. Ansgar, St. Ansgar Believers, Market Swine - Berkshire, Blue; Crossbred Market Gilt, Blue; Crossbred Market Barrow, Purple

Mitchell County 4-H Exhibitors who participated in the 4-H Show Iowa: Special Edition Exhibition:

Benaiah Meier, Osage, Mitchell County Mighty Members, Educational Presentation, “Color Blindness”, Certificate of Merit

Susanna Meier, Osage, Mitchell County Mighty Members, Educational Presentation, “Animation”, Certificate of Merit

Carson Marcks, Osage, Mitchell County Outlaws, Home Grounds Improvement, Horseshoe Welcome Sign, Blue 

Ethan Peterson, Osage, Rocky Ramblers, Photography, Photo of Red Flower, Blue

Aaron Roe, Nora Springs, Mitchell County Mighty Members, Photography, Photo of Woodlands, Blue; Visual Arts, Homemade Greeting Cards, Red

Sophia Ketelsen, Floyd, West Lincoln Blues, Clothing and Fashion-Constructed/Sewn Item, Pink Floral Shirt, Blue

Kayelea Parks, St. Ansgar, Osage High Towers, Home Improvement, Butterfly Art, Red; Science, Engineering & Technology (2), Homemade Glass Jewelry, Blue, and Cemetery Cross, Blue

KaRena Herrick, Osage, Rocky Ramblers, Personal Development, Citizenship and Civic Engagement, Red.

"During the 4-H program year, members set goals for themselves, and work in partnership with caring adult volunteers and mentors to develop their skills in each of their project areas,” said Olivia Logue, County Youth Coordinator at the ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County office. “We're pleased that these Mitchell 4-H members have chosen to showcase their successes.”

