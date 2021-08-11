Mitchell County 4-H projects qualify for Iowa State Fair competition

“We hope to take it to cattle shows," he said. "It’s designed so air can flow from the back of a calf, up to its ears."

Huisman and fellow club members Jaxson Vroom and Zade Shell also entered a community project. The three young men became concerned when the Stacyville Visitation Church, which their families attend, decided to cancel the 2020 Fall Festival because of the pandemic.

“We were concerned because the church wasn’t doing their annual carnival,” Huisman said.

“We all live pretty close to each other, and we talked to each other and decided to do something about it,” added Vroom.

“Once we had a plan, we decided to contact the church board to see if it was alright with them,” Shell said.

Vroom said the church board approved it, so the young men sent out letters to family, friends and people from the church and community asking for funds to put on the festival.

“In one of our booths we had a special cross-ball throw and the St. Ansgar baseball coach let us use the school’s radar gun to determine the speed of the thrown balls,” Vroom said.