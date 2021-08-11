Mitchell County 4-H projects qualify for Iowa State Fair competition

Every year the state 4-H committee allows a certain number of 4-H projects from each county to go on to State Fair.
Michael Pipho and other judges set aside exceptional projects during the regular 4-H judging during the Mitchell County Fair, then later, the judging team goes through the top projects and selects the top 28 projects that will be eligible to represent Mitchell County at the Iowa State Fair.
Among the projects selected for state fair competition was ninth grader Logan Gerdts’ free standing vice.
“My Dad made a vice about 20 years ago, and I wanted to make my own,” Gerdts said. “I used a brake drum from a truck for the base of the vice and attached 4 1/2 inch square tubing to the base, which holds up the vice.
"I purchased my vice at a hardware store and later I painted the stand red and white. This will be my first time having something at state."
Trace Huisman, who is a member of the Stacyville’s Shooting Stars, built a double deck cattle fan. He got the idea from going to cattle shows, and then mixed those ideas with his own ideas and built it.
He built a metal base, then attached the bottom fan and attached the top fan with 2 1/2 inch pieces of metal and spray painted the fans black. Extension cords are used to supply electricity to both fans.
“We hope to take it to cattle shows," he said. "It’s designed so air can flow from the back of a calf, up to its ears."
Huisman and fellow club members Jaxson Vroom and Zade Shell also entered a community project. The three young men became concerned when the Stacyville Visitation Church, which their families attend, decided to cancel the 2020 Fall Festival because of the pandemic.
“We were concerned because the church wasn’t doing their annual carnival,” Huisman said.
“We all live pretty close to each other, and we talked to each other and decided to do something about it,” added Vroom.
“Once we had a plan, we decided to contact the church board to see if it was alright with them,” Shell said.
Vroom said the church board approved it, so the young men sent out letters to family, friends and people from the church and community asking for funds to put on the festival.
“In one of our booths we had a special cross-ball throw and the St. Ansgar baseball coach let us use the school’s radar gun to determine the speed of the thrown balls,” Vroom said.
“We ended up with about 15 booths for the festival,” added Shell, who said that festival attendees were able to win punches at the various booths, and then use the punches to purchase prizes.
“We raised $1,150 for our church and in doing so I learned helping your community pays off,” Huisman said.
Vroom said he learned that you can start with something small and make somethings big.
Shell's lesson from the collective project was, “If you help out the community, others will help out as well.”
Kayelea Parks, a ninth grader from Osage, had her Smelting Iron Oxide project qualify for state.
“Dad and I were browsing through YouTube and saw a guy smelting iron, so I decided to do it,” Parks said. “We had to find iron oxide and had it shipped to us.”
The black pellets, which are about the size of a BB, arrived and had to be melted.
“We had to make a hardened clay chimney, dumped in traditional charcoal, and then dumped in the iron oxide," Parks said. "It took about four to five hours to develop the metal and we got lucky, because you usually get small pieces but we got a large piece."
Seventh grader Elyse Brown of Osage exhibited her American flag.
“We had a wooden American flag at our house so I decided to make a flag using epoxy," Brown said. "It is made of pieces of wood then covered with epoxy. I added a light bulb to show off the flag. This is my first time at state, and I learned it takes a lot of time and patience to do this.”
Sisters and repeat Iowa State Fair qualifiers Lauren and Natalie Bork, who are members of the St. Ansgar Believers 4-H Club, will be taking several projects to the state fair.
Lauren was also chosen as Miss Mitchell County and will compete for the title of State Fair Queen.
Natalie, who will be a sophomore at St. Ansgar, has sewing, visual arts, and a metal design project moving on to state.
“It was kind of my own idea," Natalie said her metal design. "I drew up the design and put it into the computer program and the Plasma Cutter cut it out. Then I ground down the edges, and powder coated it with paint, then put it in an oven which baked the paint.
"This project helped me to learn how to use the computer program and the Plasma Cutter.”
Being her last year in 4-H, Lauren talked about her long string of state fair entries.
“I think this is my eighth year going to state, and I am taking a Chocolate Bundt Cake," she said. "My experiences at the Iowa State Fair have been getting to talk with all the judges and working on my communication skills, and it also has been about representing Mitchell County. One of my best experience was being awarded top sewer at the State Fair for a quilt I made two years ago.”