Mitchell County 4-H/FFA Ribbon Auction earns $34,520

The participation of 22 buyers made the 2020 annual Mitchell County 4-H/FFA Ribbon Auction another success this year. A total of 75 ribbons were auctioned bringing an average price of $460.27 compared to 96 ribbons auctioned last year averaging $632.55 per ribbon.

The total amount raised at the 2020 Ribbon Auction was $34,520. Additional donations to the 4-H Ribbon Fund were received from CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank, and the Home Trust & Savings Bank for youth activities in the county.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, area auctioneer Frank Fox facilitated an online Ribbon Auction at foxauctioncompany.com.

The results by species are as follows: Beef – 38 ribbons sold averaging 446.05 per ribbon; Swine – 15 ribbons sold averaging $492.67; Dairy and Dairy Goats– 8 ribbons sold averaging $471.25 per ribbon; and Sheep and Meat Goats – 14 ribbons sold averaging $457.86 per ribbon.

The Ribbon Auction was managed by a committee comprised of members of the Fairboard, 4-H & Youth Committee, a 4-H leader and a ribbon buyer. Members include: Glen Barker, Ben Kruse, Kyle Mehmen, Jerry Philipp, and Rick Sletten, all of Osage; Galen Barker, of Little Cedar; and Brian Kruse, of St. Ansgar.