Mitchell County 4-H/FFA Ribbon Auction earns $34,520

The participation of 22 buyers made the 2020 annual Mitchell County 4-H/FFA Ribbon Auction another success this year. A total of 75 ribbons were auctioned bringing an average price of $460.27 compared to 96 ribbons auctioned last year averaging $632.55 per ribbon.
The total amount raised at the 2020 Ribbon Auction was $34,520. Additional donations to the 4-H Ribbon Fund were received from CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank, and the Home Trust & Savings Bank for youth activities in the county.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, area auctioneer Frank Fox facilitated an online Ribbon Auction at foxauctioncompany.com.
The results by species are as follows: Beef – 38 ribbons sold averaging 446.05 per ribbon; Swine – 15 ribbons sold averaging $492.67; Dairy and Dairy Goats– 8 ribbons sold averaging $471.25 per ribbon; and Sheep and Meat Goats – 14 ribbons sold averaging $457.86 per ribbon.
The Ribbon Auction was managed by a committee comprised of members of the Fairboard, 4-H & Youth Committee, a 4-H leader and a ribbon buyer. Members include: Glen Barker, Ben Kruse, Kyle Mehmen, Jerry Philipp, and Rick Sletten, all of Osage; Galen Barker, of Little Cedar; and Brian Kruse, of St. Ansgar.
A promotion campaign was conducted prior to the Fair. In addition, successful bidders were provided a packet that contained a picture of the exhibitor and his/her project, plus a certificate and ribbon.
A 10% commission was deducted from each ribbon sale to pay for the cost of promotion. The balance of these funds will be used to provide educational experiences for 4-H members in the county. The FFA chapters will receive the balance of their ribbons sold for their projects.
Buyers at this year's auction purchasing multiple ribbons and the number purchased are: Friends of Mitchell County 4-H & FFA (27); Osage Co-Op Elevator (8); Farmers State Bank, St. Ansgar, (4); Iowa Cattle Marketing and Schwarck Seeds, Riceville, (4); L.R. Falk Construction, St. Ansgar (4); Patterson Seed, Osage (4); Fox Auction Company, Mason City (3); Absolute Energy, St. Ansgar (2); B and B Farms, McIntire (2); Cedar River Ag Solutions, Floyd (2); Gerald Ferrie, Cresco (2); JMH Tiling, Little Cedar (2); and Sam Kruse, McIntire (2).
The following buyers all purchased one ribbon: Jerry Brown, Osage; Kahn Tile Supply, New Hampton; Chuck Kolbet, Manchester; Brian Kruse, St. Ansgar; Doug Miller, Greene; Verlyn and Sue Mullenbach, Osage; Pro Cattle, Charles City; St. Ansgar State Bank; and Rob and Marlene Weis, McIntire.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!