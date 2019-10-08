Mitchell County 4-H'ers were part of the more than 3,800 entries judged in the 4-H Exhibits Building at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Those exhibiting from Mitchell County along with the results were as follows -
Horse Exhibitors
* Mitchell County Outlaws - Ally Mullenbach, Timed Events and Games - Barrel Racing, Blue; Pole Bending, Blue.
* Osage Warhawks - Katelyn Huebsch, Timed Events and Games - Barrel Racing, Blue; Flags, Blue; Pole Bending, Blue.
* St. Ansgar Believers - Molly Jenkins, Ranch Horse/Western Pleasure (Horse Only)-Exhibitor grades 11-12, White; Timed Events and Games - Barrel Racing, Blue; Flags, Blue; Pole Bending, Blue.
Sheep Exhibitor
* Osage High Towers - Alexis Kolbet, Breeding Sheep - Dorset Ewe Lamb Slick-Shorn, Blue; Black Face Commercial Ewe, Purple; Market Sheep - Black Face Market Lambs - 2 Blues and 1 Purple; Sheep Showmanship - Junior Showmanship (Grade 5), Blue.
Static Entries
* Jenkins Sunshine - Chad Eastman, Animal Science, Poster-Cuts of Meat, White.
* Mitchell County Mighty Members – Aaron Roe, Photography, Ice Abstract, Red; Bethany Meier, Food & Nutrition, Cotton Candy Maker, Blue; Mitchel Meyerhofer, Leadership, Utilizing Leadership Skills, Red; Riley Witt, Mechanics, Metal Work, Blue and Woodworking, Cutting Board, White; Benaiah Meier, Electric, Solar Charger, Blue.
* Mitchell County Outlaws – Addison Marcks, Home Improvement, Refinished End Table, Red.
* Osage High Towers – Alexis Kolbet, Photography, Barn Owl, Red; Kendra Steiert, Visual Arts, String Painting, Blue; Kendra Steiert, Visual Arts, Hexagon Pour Painting, Blue; Kayelea Parks, Woodworking, Bow, Blue.
* Osage Warhawks – Emily Meyers, Visual Arts, Multi-colored Abstract, Blue.
* Rocky Ramblers – Jace Popp, Home Grounds Improvement, Refinished Chairs, Blue; Tate Williamson, Animal Science, Horse Medical Kit, Blue; Sage Christensen, Photography, Baby Birds, Blue; Kendall Olson, Photography, Pink Flower, Blue; Liam Schafer, Photography, Lake Landscape, Red; Elyza Williamson, Visual Arts, Shadow Box, Blue; Josie Popp, Home Improvement, Wooden Sign, Blue; Ethan Peterson, Other Family and Consumer Science, Grain Heat Socks, Blue.
* St. Ansgar Believers - Adrianna Kruse, Photography, Chicken, Blue; Mallory Juhl, Food & Nutrition, Rosettes, Blue; Lauren Bork, Sewing and Needle Arts, Quilt, Blue, Outstanding Sewn Item; Natalie Bork, Sewing and Needle Arts, Hand Sewn Bags, Blue.
* Stacyville Shooting Stars – Andrew Hall, Environment and Sustainability, Bat House, Blue; Christian Michels, Welding, Gate, Blue.
* West Cedar Sunbeams – Sammi Scharper, Digital Photography, Puerto Rico, Blue.
* West Lincoln Blues - Andrew Thyer, Photography; Puerto Rico, Blue, PPI Gallery Considered; Reagan Hollatz, Digital Photography; Hen and Chicks, Blue; Reagan Hollatz, Visual Arts, Acrylic Painting, Blue; Sophia Ketelsen, Clothing and Fashion-Constructed/Sewn, Skirt, Blue; Garrett Meitners, Food & Nutrition, Pound Cake, Red, and Angel Food Cake, Red; Andrew Thyer, Citizenship and Civic Engagement, Puerto Rico Mission Trip, Blue; Scarlett Byrnes, Self-Determined, Firewood Business, Red.
Educational Presentations
- Mitchell County Mighty Members – Benaiah Meier, “Civil Air Patrol,” Seal of Recognition; Susanna Meier, “Cats” Seal of Recognition.
- Osage High Towers - Kayelea Parks, “Softball Batting,” Seal of Excellence.
Working Exhibits
- St. Ansgar Believers - Lauren Bork and Natalie Bork, “Cupcake Decorating,” Seal of Merit.
- West Cedar Sunbeams - Corin Johanns and Sammi Scharper, “Refrigerator Magnet Clips,” Seal of Excellence.
Poster
- West Lincoln Blues - Alexa Thyer, 4-H Poster, Seal of Merit.
Share the Fun
* West Lincoln Blues 4-H Club Skit, "Imaginary Fair."
