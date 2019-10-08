{{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell County 4-H'ers were part of the more than 3,800 entries judged in the 4-H Exhibits Building at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

Those exhibiting from Mitchell County along with the results were as follows -

Horse Exhibitors

* Mitchell County Outlaws - Ally Mullenbach, Timed Events and Games - Barrel Racing, Blue; Pole Bending, Blue.

Ally Mullenbach competes in the Western horsemanship division.

* Osage Warhawks - Katelyn Huebsch, Timed Events and Games - Barrel Racing, Blue; Flags, Blue; Pole Bending, Blue.

Katelyn Huebsch - High Point Performance, High Point Games and High Point Overall.

* St. Ansgar Believers - Molly Jenkins, Ranch Horse/Western Pleasure (Horse Only)-Exhibitor grades 11-12, White; Timed Events and Games - Barrel Racing, Blue; Flags, Blue; Pole Bending, Blue.

Molly Jenkins in the Showmanship at Halter Division at the horse show.

Sheep Exhibitor

* Osage High Towers - Alexis Kolbet, Breeding Sheep - Dorset Ewe Lamb Slick-Shorn, Blue; Black Face Commercial Ewe, Purple; Market Sheep - Black Face Market Lambs - 2 Blues and 1 Purple; Sheep Showmanship - Junior Showmanship (Grade 5), Blue.

Logan Sysavy, Alexis Kolbet, Sarah Phelps, Ella Schafer are aided by Lily Ann Kolbet and Trace Huisman in the showing of their sheep in the Champion breeding Sheep division.

Static Entries

* Jenkins Sunshine - Chad Eastman, Animal Science, Poster-Cuts of Meat, White.

Jenkins Sunshine - Chad Eastman.

* Mitchell County Mighty Members – Aaron Roe, Photography, Ice Abstract, Red; Bethany Meier, Food & Nutrition, Cotton Candy Maker, Blue; Mitchel Meyerhofer, Leadership, Utilizing Leadership Skills, Red; Riley Witt, Mechanics, Metal Work, Blue and Woodworking, Cutting Board, White; Benaiah Meier, Electric, Solar Charger, Blue.

Mitchell County Mighty Members - Riley Witt, Mitchell Meyerhofer, Ben Meier and Susanna Meier

* Mitchell County Outlaws – Addison Marcks, Home Improvement, Refinished End Table, Red.

Addison Marcks - Mitchell County Outlaws - refinished table.

* Osage High Towers – Alexis Kolbet, Photography, Barn Owl, Red; Kendra Steiert, Visual Arts, String Painting, Blue; Kendra Steiert, Visual Arts, Hexagon Pour Painting, Blue; Kayelea Parks, Woodworking, Bow, Blue.

Osage High Towers - Kayelea Parks and Kendra Steiert.

* Osage Warhawks – Emily Meyers, Visual Arts, Multi-colored Abstract, Blue.

Emily Meyers - Osage Warhawks - Painting.

* Rocky Ramblers – Jace Popp, Home Grounds Improvement, Refinished Chairs, Blue; Tate Williamson, Animal Science, Horse Medical Kit, Blue; Sage Christensen, Photography, Baby Birds, Blue; Kendall Olson, Photography, Pink Flower, Blue; Liam Schafer, Photography, Lake Landscape, Red; Elyza Williamson, Visual Arts, Shadow Box, Blue; Josie Popp, Home Improvement, Wooden Sign, Blue; Ethan Peterson, Other Family and Consumer Science, Grain Heat Socks, Blue.

Rocky Ramblers - Liam Schafer, Sage Christensen, Jace Popp, Josie Popp and Tate Williamson.

Rocky Ramblers - Kendall Olson.

* St. Ansgar Believers - Adrianna Kruse, Photography, Chicken, Blue; Mallory Juhl, Food & Nutrition, Rosettes, Blue; Lauren Bork, Sewing and Needle Arts, Quilt, Blue, Outstanding Sewn Item; Natalie Bork, Sewing and Needle Arts, Hand Sewn Bags, Blue.

St. Ansgar Believers - Natalie Bork, Mallory Juhl and Lauren Bork.
St. Ansgar Believers - Adrianna Kruse.

* Stacyville Shooting Stars – Andrew Hall, Environment and Sustainability, Bat House, Blue; Christian Michels, Welding, Gate, Blue.

Stacyville Shooting Stars - Christian Michels and Andrew Hall.

* West Cedar Sunbeams – Sammi Scharper, Digital Photography, Puerto Rico, Blue.

* West Lincoln Blues - Andrew Thyer, Photography; Puerto Rico, Blue, PPI Gallery Considered; Reagan Hollatz, Digital Photography; Hen and Chicks, Blue; Reagan Hollatz, Visual Arts, Acrylic Painting, Blue; Sophia Ketelsen, Clothing and Fashion-Constructed/Sewn, Skirt, Blue; Garrett Meitners, Food & Nutrition, Pound Cake, Red, and Angel Food Cake, Red; Andrew Thyer, Citizenship and Civic Engagement, Puerto Rico Mission Trip, Blue; Scarlett Byrnes, Self-Determined, Firewood Business, Red.

West Lincoln Blues - Andrew Thyer, Alexis Thyer, Reagan Hollatz, Sophia Kettleson and Garrett Meitner.

Educational Presentations

  • Mitchell County Mighty Members – Benaiah Meier, “Civil Air Patrol,” Seal of Recognition; Susanna Meier, “Cats” Seal of Recognition.
  • Osage High Towers - Kayelea Parks, “Softball Batting,” Seal of Excellence.
Benaiah Meier with an educational presentation on  he Civil Air Patrol.
Susanna Meier discusses the different breeds of cats and some of their features during her educational presentation.
Kayelea Parks with her educational presentation on softball batting, from stance to swing.

Working Exhibits

  • St. Ansgar Believers - Lauren Bork and Natalie Bork, “Cupcake Decorating,” Seal of Merit.
  • West Cedar Sunbeams - Corin Johanns and Sammi Scharper, “Refrigerator Magnet Clips,” Seal of Excellence.
Lauren and Natalie Bork teach visitors how to decorate cupcakes at their working exhibit, which was chosen for the Iowa State Fair.
Corin Johanns with her partner Sammi Scharper at their working exhibit where people could make refrigerator magnets with fun farm animals.

Poster

  • West Lincoln Blues - Alexa Thyer, 4-H Poster, Seal of Merit.
Alexa Thyer - West Lincoln Blues - 4-H Poster.

Share the Fun

* West Lincoln Blues 4-H Club Skit, "Imaginary Fair."

Members of the West Lincoln Blues performed the Share The Fun skit - "Imaginary Fair." It was chosen for the state fair.

