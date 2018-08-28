Mitchell County 4-H'ers were part of the more than 3,800 entries judged in the 4-H Exhibits Building at the 2018 Iowa State Fair.
Those exhibiting from Mitchell County along with the results were as follows -
Stacyville Shooting Stars - Christian Michels, Home Grounds Improvement, Blue; Devan Hackenmiller, Home Grounds Improvement, Blue; Caleb Levan, Visual Arts, Red; Emma Hall, Communication Poster, Seal of Excellence; Olivia Huisman, Communication Poster, Seal of Merit; Dylan Patterson, Welding, Blue; Dakotah Patterson, Welding, Blue.
West Lincoln Blues - Andrew Thyer, Safety and Education in Shooting Sports, Blue; Kelly Koehler, Photography, Red; Alexa Thyer, Food & Nutrition, Blue, Judge's Choice Award.
Jenkins Sunshine - Gabe Mueller, Music, Blue; Chad Eastman, Citizenship and Civic Engagement, White.
Osage High Towers - Kayelea Parks, Visual Arts, Red; Hannah Koch, Food & Nutrition, Blue;
Kayelea Parks, Woodworking, Red.
Rocky Ramblers - Kaitlyn Olson, Photography, Blue; Ella Schafer, Home Improvement, Blue (2); Mari Fox, Home Improvement, Blue; Azure Christensen, Sewing and Needle Arts, Red; Azure Christensen, Citizenship and Civic Engagement, Blue.
Osage Warhawks - Alexis Myers, Photography, Blue; Gabrielle Schwarting, Photography, Blue, PPI Gallery Considered; Katelynn Huebsch, Food & Nutrition, Blue; Garrison Gerdts, Home Improvement, Blue; Grace Clark, Sewing and Needle Arts, Blue.
Washington Warriors - Allison Schallock, Photography, Red.
St. Ansgar Believers - Natalie Bork, Photography, Red; Lauren Bork, Sewing and Needle Arts, Blue.
West Cedar Sunbeams - Corin Johanns, Photography, Red; Sammi Scharper, Digital Photography, Red.
Mitchell County Mighty Members - Bethany Meier, Visual Arts, Blue; Bethany Meier, Food & Nutrition, Red; Josiah Meier, Food & Nutrition, Red; Susanna Meier, Sewing and Needle Arts, Blue; Addy Witt, Sewing and Needle Arts, Blue; Josiah Meier, Leadership, Blue; Mitchel Meyerhofer, Mechanics, Blue.
SHARE THE FUN
Victoria Schwarting, Osage Warhawks, "Superficial Love" by Ruth B. - Vocal.
LIVESTOCK
Dairy
St. Ansgar Believers – Adrianna Kruse, Holstein Senior Calf, Red, Holstein Jr. 3-year-old, Blue and Holstein Sr. 3-year-old, Blue.
Horse
Mitchell County Outlaws – Ally Mullenbach - Ranch Horse Western Pleasure (Horse Only) - Exhibitor grades 9-10, Blue; Timed Events and Games - Exhibitor grades 10-12, Barrel Racing, Blue and Pole Bending, Blue.
St. Ansgar Believers – Molly Jenkins - Timed Events and Games - Exhibitor grades 10-12, Barrel Racing, Blue, Flags – Purple and Pole Bending, Blue.
Breeding Sheep
St. Ansgar Believers – Logan Rysavy - Blue (2)
Market Sheep
St. Ansgar Believers - Logan Rysavy, Blue (2)
Sheep Showmanship (Gr. 6-8)
St. Ansgar Believers - Logan Rysavy, Blue.
COMMUNICATIONS
Educational Presentation
Osage Warhawks - Grace Clark - "Making Homemade Cottage Cheese," Seal of Recognition.
West Lincoln Blues - Reagan Hollatz, "Down Syndrome," Seal of Merit.
Mitchell County Mighty Members - Benaiah Meier - "Learning Latin," Seal of Merit; Bethany Meier, "American Heritage Girls," Seal of Merit; Susanna Meier - "The Life of George Washington Carver," Seal of Merit.
Osage High Towers - Kayelea Parks - "Volcanoes," Seal of Merit.
Working Exhibits
St. Ansgar Believers - Lauren and Natalie Bork - "Fun with Bookmarks," Seal of Merit.
West Cedar Sunbeams - Corin Johanns and Sammi Scharper - "Snake Puppets," Seal of Excellence.
Extemporaneous Speaking
Mitchell County Mighty Members - Josiah Meier - Seal of Excellence.
Posters
Osage Warhawks - Emma Wagner - "4-H Grows", Seal of Excellence
Stacyville Shooting Stars - Olivia Huisman, "4-H Grows," Seal of Merit.