Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Static 5 - State Fair Award
Buy Now

Alexa Thyer - West Lincoln Blues - Iowa State Fair Blue ribbon and Judge's Choice Award - Chocolate Angel Food Cake.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

Mitchell County 4-H'ers were part of the more than 3,800 entries judged in the 4-H Exhibits Building at the 2018 Iowa State Fair.

Those exhibiting from Mitchell County along with the results were as follows -

Stacyville Shooting Stars - Christian Michels, Home Grounds Improvement, Blue; Devan Hackenmiller, Home Grounds Improvement, Blue; Caleb Levan, Visual Arts, Red; Emma Hall, Communication Poster, Seal of Excellence; Olivia Huisman, Communication Poster, Seal of Merit; Dylan Patterson, Welding, Blue; Dakotah Patterson, Welding, Blue.

West Lincoln Blues - Andrew Thyer, Safety and Education in Shooting Sports, Blue; Kelly Koehler, Photography, Red; Alexa Thyer, Food & Nutrition, Blue, Judge's Choice Award.

+6 
Alexa Thyer with her prize winning cake
Buy Now

Alexa Thyer with her prize-winning cake.

Jenkins Sunshine - Gabe Mueller, Music, Blue; Chad Eastman, Citizenship and Civic Engagement, White.

Osage High Towers - Kayelea Parks, Visual Arts, Red; Hannah Koch, Food & Nutrition, Blue;

Kayelea Parks, Woodworking, Red.

Rocky Ramblers - Kaitlyn Olson, Photography, Blue; Ella Schafer, Home Improvement, Blue (2); Mari Fox, Home Improvement, Blue; Azure Christensen, Sewing and Needle Arts, Red; Azure Christensen, Citizenship and Civic Engagement, Blue.

Osage Warhawks - Alexis Myers, Photography, Blue; Gabrielle Schwarting, Photography, Blue, PPI Gallery Considered; Katelynn Huebsch, Food & Nutrition, Blue; Garrison Gerdts, Home Improvement, Blue; Grace Clark, Sewing and Needle Arts, Blue.

Washington Warriors - Allison Schallock, Photography, Red.

St. Ansgar Believers - Natalie Bork, Photography, Red; Lauren Bork, Sewing and Needle Arts, Blue.

West Cedar Sunbeams - Corin Johanns, Photography, Red; Sammi Scharper, Digital Photography, Red.

Mitchell County Mighty Members - Bethany Meier, Visual Arts, Blue; Bethany Meier, Food & Nutrition, Red; Josiah Meier, Food & Nutrition, Red; Susanna Meier, Sewing and Needle Arts, Blue; Addy Witt, Sewing and Needle Arts, Blue; Josiah Meier, Leadership, Blue; Mitchel Meyerhofer, Mechanics, Blue.

2018 Mitchell County 4-H State Fair Ribbon winners

1 of 10

SHARE THE FUN

Victoria Schwarting, Osage Warhawks, "Superficial Love" by Ruth B. - Vocal.

+6 
Share the Fun 1
Buy Now

Victoria Schwarting accepting her purple ribbon and state fair participant information for Share for the Fun.

LIVESTOCK

Dairy

St. Ansgar Believers – Adrianna Kruse, Holstein Senior Calf, Red, Holstein Jr. 3-year-old, Blue and Holstein Sr. 3-year-old, Blue.

+6 
Dairy Show 13
Buy Now
Adrianna Kruse - Senior Champion - Dairy Cow.

Horse

Mitchell County Outlaws – Ally Mullenbach - Ranch Horse Western Pleasure (Horse Only) - Exhibitor grades 9-10, Blue; Timed Events and Games - Exhibitor grades 10-12, Barrel Racing, Blue and Pole Bending, Blue.     

+6 
Horse Show 6
Buy Now
Ally Mullenbach - Stacyville Shooting Stars - Senior Games.

  

St. Ansgar Believers – Molly Jenkins - Timed Events and Games - Exhibitor grades 10-12, Barrel Racing, Blue, Flags – Purple and Pole Bending, Blue.

Breeding Sheep

St. Ansgar Believers – Logan Rysavy - Blue (2)

Market Sheep

St. Ansgar Believers - Logan Rysavy, Blue (2)

Sheep Showmanship (Gr. 6-8)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

St. Ansgar Believers - Logan Rysavy, Blue.

+6 
Sheep Show 5
Buy Now

Logan Rysavy - Champion Market Lamb, Reserve Champion Pen of Three Market Lambs, Overall Champion Breeding Sheep, Champion Commercial Ewe Lamb, Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe Lamb, Intermediate Reserve Champion Showman - St. Ansgar Believers.

COMMUNICATIONS

Educational Presentation

Osage Warhawks - Grace Clark - "Making Homemade Cottage Cheese," Seal of Recognition. 

West Lincoln Blues - Reagan Hollatz, "Down Syndrome," Seal of Merit.

Mitchell County Mighty Members - Benaiah Meier - "Learning Latin," Seal of Merit; Bethany Meier, "American Heritage Girls," Seal of Merit; Susanna Meier - "The Life of George Washington Carver," Seal of Merit.

Osage High Towers - Kayelea Parks - "Volcanoes," Seal of Merit.

Working Exhibits

St. Ansgar Believers - Lauren and Natalie Bork - "Fun with Bookmarks," Seal of Merit.

West Cedar Sunbeams - Corin Johanns and Sammi Scharper - "Snake Puppets," Seal of Excellence.

Extemporaneous Speaking

Mitchell County Mighty Members - Josiah Meier - Seal of Excellence.

Posters

Osage Warhawks - Emma Wagner - "4-H Grows", Seal of Excellence

Stacyville Shooting Stars - Olivia Huisman, "4-H Grows," Seal of Merit.

+6 
State Fair 5
Buy Now

Poster Communications - Olivia Huisman and Emma Wagner.
1
0
0
0
0

Regional Editor

Load comments