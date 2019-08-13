The participation of 30 buyers made the 2019 annual Mitchell County 4-H/FFA Ribbon Auction another resounding success this year.
A total of 96 ribbons were auctioned bringing an average price of $632.55 compared to 96 ribbons auctioned last year averaging $619.01 per ribbon. The total amount raised at the 2019 Ribbon Auction was $60,725.
Additional donations to the 4-H Ribbon Fund were received from Absolute Energy, CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank, and the Home Trust and Savings Bank to support youth activities in the county.
Area auctioneers supported the program by donating their time to call the auction. Auctioneers were Dean, Ryan and Lyle Eastman; Alex Emerson and Frank Fox. Katie Elgin, Farm Credit Services; Michelle Uthe, Shari Klaes and Jayne Noble clerked the sale and helped with moving the exhibitors into the sale arena. Dean Sponheim served as the ring announcer.
The results by species were as follows: Beef –46 ribbons sold averaging $713.58 per ribbon; Swine –19 ribbons sold averaging $494.73; Dairy – 18 ribbons sold averaging $591.66 per ribbon; Sheep-9 ribbons sold averaging $605.55 and Meat Goats – 4 ribbons sold averaging $600.00 per ribbon.
The Ribbon Auction was managed by a committee comprised of members of the Fair board, 4-H & Youth Committee, a 4-H leader and a ribbon buyer. Members include: Galen Barker, Glen Barker, Troy Havel, Brian Kruse, Kyle Mehmen, Jerry Philipp, and Rick Sletten, all of Osage.
A promotion campaign was conducted prior to the Fair. In addition, successful bidders were provided a packet that contained a picture of the exhibitor and his/her project, plus a certificate and ribbon.
A 10% commission was deducted from each ribbon sale to pay for the cost of promotion. The balance of these funds will be used to provide educational experiences for 4-H members in the county. The FFA chapters will receive the balance of their ribbons sold for their projects.
Businesses and individuals who registered for a bid number received a coupon for a free ice cream cone compliments of the Mitchell County Dairy Promotion group. Buyers at this year's auction purchasing multiple ribbons and the number purchased are: Friends of 4-H & FFA (20); Osage Cooperative Elevator (10); Patterson Seed, Osage (9); L.R. Falk Construction, St. Ansgar (8); Farmers State Bank, St. Ansgar (5); Pinicon Farms, Osage (5); Main Realty-Clarence Kruse, Osage (4); Farmers Feed & Grain, Riceville (3); SEMA Equipment, LeRoy, MN (3); St. Ansgar State Bank, St. Ansgar (3); Diedrich Ag, Kensett (2); Iowa Cattle Marketing, Riceville (2); Jerry Ferrie, Cresco (2); Johnson Oil & LP, Osage (2); Meitner Dairy, Osage (2); and Stacyville L.P., Stacyville (2).
The following buyers all purchased one ribbon: Andy Johnson, Golden Harvest, Floyd; Chuck & Lori Kolbet, Manchester; City Limits, St. Ansgar; Counsell Club Lambs, Orchard; Smith Ag/Jeff Smith, Osage; Schwarck Seeds, Riceville; Sam Kruse, McIntire; S & B Cattle, Lexington, KY; Robert Conley Livestock, Georgetown, KY; Rick Brumm, Stacyville; Richard and Betty Rosenberg, St. Ansgar; Pro Cattle, Charles City; Marzen Partners Show Pigs, Stacyville; and Doug and Diane Miller, Greene.
Friends of Mitchell County 4-H/FFA is a buying group comprised of ribbon auction supporters including; Osage Vet Clinic, Osage; Mitchell County Corn & Soybean Growers, Osage; Andy Johnson - Golden Harvest, Floyd; Brumm Dairy, Stacyville; CountrySide Construction II, Inc, Orchard; Mitchell County Cattleman, Floyd; Popp Excavating Inc, Osage; Roger's Farm Financial, Mason City; Sponheim Sales and Services, Nora Springs; Valent BioSciences, Osage; Nack and Associates, Inc., Osage; Jared and Sara Ramker, Osage; Mitchell County Fair Board, Osage; Bruce and Carolyn Gerdts, St. Ansgar; Marks Tractor & Implement, Osage; Mike and Jared Stricker - Channel Seeds, Orchard; Spahn and Rose Lumber Co., Osage; Casey's General Store, Osage; Focus Insurance Team, St. Ansgar; Gilbert's Sale Yard, Floyd; Mitchell County Farm Bureau, Osage; Perry and Kim Weigle, Orchard; 218 Fuel Express, Floyd; Adams Plumbing and Heating, Osage; Eagle Eye Appraisal - Michael Wertz, Osage; Galen and Audrey Barker, Little Cedar; Rader Plumbing, Floyd; Shawn and Amanda Sponheim, Osage; Steve's Sweet Corn & Produce, Osage; Teluwut, Osage; Top Of Iowa Car Wash, Rudd; Weber Auto Parts, Osage; Barker Seed & Technology, Osage; and Kwik Serve, Osage.
