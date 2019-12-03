The Mitchell County 4-H Award Night was held at the Sacred Heart Church Hall in Osage, on Sunday, Nov. 17 with over 175 4-H members and families in attendance. Presiding over the event were the 2019-2020 County Council members.
Carrie Mayer, St. Ansgar, was initiated as the Mitchell County Honorary 4-H member. Mayer has been dedicated to the Mitchell County 4-H program for the past 25 plus years; as a 4-H parent, leader, fair volunteer, guest speaker and Clover Kids program volunteer. She and her husband, Roger, reside in the community of St. Ansgar. After Carrie’s kids outgrew 4-H, she started an after school 4-H Club called the Osage Snappy Clippers. More recently, Carrie has been an active Clover Kid Volunteer and has helped in the sewing project area.
Banner 4-H Club Certificates were presented to four clubs - Jenkins Sunshine, Osage High Towers, St. Ansgar Believers, and the West Lincoln Blues. Participation in 4-H activities, completion of the year's work and service to the community are a few of the items contributing to a club's score to qualify as a Banner 4-H Club.
Community Service Awards sponsored by the 4-H & Youth Committee were presented to the following clubs - Osage High Towers, Osage Warhawks, St. Ansgar Believers, Stacyville Shooting Stars and West Lincoln Blues.
A total of 43 Junior Achievement awards and 84 intermediate and senior project awards were presented.
These awards were presented by Kari Schwarting, representing the Mitchell County 4-H Foundation.
Members of the Mitchell County 4-H Record Book Task Force evaluated award applications and materials. Audrey Christensen, Lisa Emerson, Roni Kruse, Carol Mack, and Kirk & Linda Phelps served on the 4-H Record Book Task Force.
Top Record Book Award winners for superior record keeping skills selected were Erik Gerdts, Drew Offen and Lauren Bork.
Overall Senior 4-H Achievement Awards were received by the following 4-H’ers:
Ak-Sar-Ben: Brecken Huisman, Stacyville.
Agriculture: Erik Gerdts, St. Ansgar, Adrianna Kruse, Osage and Victoria Schwarting, Osage.
Citizenship: Lauren Bork, St. Ansgar, Rafe Miller, Osage, and Andrew Thyer, Osage.
4-H Experience: Makayla Eagen, Osage, Chad Eastman, Riceville, Brecken Huisman, Stacyville and Adrianna Kruse, Osage.
Hannah Koch of Osage and Lauren Bork of St. Ansgar were the winners of the annual all-expense paid North Iowa Chicago Youth Award Trip. The award was sponsored by the Mitchell County 4-H Foundation and the Mitchell County 4-H & Youth Committee Ribbon Fund. Winners will travel to Chicago with other North Iowa 4-H’ers over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Award of the Clover
Mitchell County 4-H leaders and 4-H & Youth Committee members were honored for their years of service to the 4-H program.
The 4-H "Award of the Clover" is given to volunteers for each five years of service. Donors for the award include the Iowa 4-H Foundation and the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach.
Recipients of the award this year included: 5 Years– Jackie Muller and 10 Years – Diane Wright.
Kirk Phelps, Mitchell County Extension Council members, presented the awards.
National Leadership Award Recipients
Hannah Koch, of Osage, and Erik Gerdts of St. Ansgar, have been awarded the American Youth Foundation’s National Leadership Award in recognition of personal integrity, balanced living and potential for leadership.
In addition to a Certificate of Recognition, Kich and Gerdts received a copy of Mr. Danforth's inspirational book, I Dare You!
Sponsors for the Mitchell County 4-H Award event included: Mitchell County Farm Bureau, Mitchell County Cattlemen, Mitchell County Ag Society and Mitchell County 4-H Foundation & Youth Committee. A donation was also given by Farm Credit Services of America and the Home Trust and Savings Bank.
