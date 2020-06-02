Mitchel County Board OKs Conservation loan application for land buy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On May 26, Mitchell County Conservation Director Adam Shirley came before Mitchell County Supervisors asking for a resolution that would allow his department to apply for a $300,000 DNR Habitat Stamp Grant.

The county will approve entering a loan agreement to cover the purchase of land only upon the awarding of the Habitat Stamp Grant. The 212 acres of land (Syjonic Acres) is located east of Stacyville, and will cost $996,000.

During the discussion, Shirley stated that currently the property is enrolled in a 10-year conservation program. If the property is purchased there, will be six more annual payments through the program, and there is a possibility the program will then be renewed for the property. If the conservation program payments continue beyond the present contract, they will more than pay for the yearly payments on the land.

After a discussion of how the conservation area would be paid for, the supervisors voted to approve the resolution.