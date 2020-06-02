Mitchel County Board OKs Conservation loan application for land buy

On May 26, Mitchell County Conservation Director Adam Shirley came before Mitchell County Supervisors asking for a resolution that would allow his department to apply for a $300,000 DNR Habitat Stamp Grant.
The county will approve entering a loan agreement to cover the purchase of land only upon the awarding of the Habitat Stamp Grant. The 212 acres of land (Syjonic Acres) is located east of Stacyville, and will cost $996,000.
During the discussion, Shirley stated that currently the property is enrolled in a 10-year conservation program. If the property is purchased there, will be six more annual payments through the program, and there is a possibility the program will then be renewed for the property. If the conservation program payments continue beyond the present contract, they will more than pay for the yearly payments on the land.
After a discussion of how the conservation area would be paid for, the supervisors voted to approve the resolution.
Cedar River Complex Director Gayle Nelsen asked the board to close several roads between Osage and St. Ansgar for the running of the third annual Main to Main Marathon, which will be held on Aug. 22. Nelsen stated the event is expected to draw around 200 participants this year. County Engineer Rich Brumm expressed that in past years the roads have only been closed during the actual event, and he felt closing roads a couple hours prior to the event might insure more safety. The supervisors will address the length of road closures at their next meeting.
Supervisor Barb Francis told the board she has written a letter to US Rep. Abby Finkenauer stating she was not in favor of allowing larger trucks on roads, citing the added weight would only tear up county roads.
Supervisor Stan Walk, and Francis both emphasized the importance of Mitchell County residents filling out their census forms, so the county’s population can be accurately counted. Failure to report a small number of the county’s population can result in a major loss of government funding for Mitchell County over the next decade.
