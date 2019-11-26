The middle schoolers now have a new way to get help in difficult classes, through a program called Study Buddies.
How it works is middle school teachers suggest a student get a study buddy. The middle school student is then assigned a high schooler during Green Time.
Green Time is a 30 minute time at the end of the day for students to catch up, get work done and take care of any missing work. The middle school students get to meet with the same buddy every week, so they can build a relationship and have fun while learning.
Earlier this year, high schoolers signed up to tutor younger students and were asked to fill out a survey of which subject(s) they feel they could help kids in. Then teachers from the middle school assigned students to high schoolers.
This program has been successful so far and is expected to grow.
Jenna Jones, a high school senior said, “Study Buddy time is a good opportunity for high schoolers to get community service hours and for younger kids to get the help they need while still having fun.”
Mrs. Wilson, high school math teacher, said, “We started study buddies to help out middle school teachers and provide academic growth overall.”
